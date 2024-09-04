Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2: Who is Genevieve? Emily finally has competition

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) is initially shown as the epitome of an American girl living her best life in Paris, however, things are going to change in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 2 as a new character named Genevieve (Thalia Besson) will overthrow Emily's claim to be the only American girl.

As we have already seen, Emily, using her wits and charms, usually scores big for her company and is often the center of attention, but with the introduction of Genevieve, not only her professional but personal life is also going to hit rock bottom. You can anticipate a high drama and, of course, rivalry between the two American girls in Part 2 of 'Emily in Paris' Season 4.

Why Genevieve's introduction will create chaos for Emily Cooper in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 2?

Bruno Gouery, Lily Collins, Samuel Arnold, and Thalia Besson in a still from 'Emily in Paris' (@netflix)

Throughout the four seasons of 'Emily in Paris,' we have seen Emily, an American, struggle to adapt to Paris's rich and colorful lifestyle. At first, she was uncomfortable with it, but as time went on, she grew to love it. One thing Emily proudly held onto throughout the show was that she was the only American in her close-knit group, and as a foreigner, she occasionally got in trouble as well. However, with the arrival of Genevieve, she will no longer be the only American in the office.

While this may not seem a major concern, the trailer provides more signs suggesting Genevieve may do more harm to Emily than she anticipated. To begin, Genevieve has already been seen embracing Parisian culture with ease and effortlessness, and also has won over Sylvie Grateau (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) as well.

Genevieve's bonding with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) is also seen in the trailer. While it may seem insignificant at first, remember that when Emily first arrived in Paris, she too had a fantastic connection with Gabriel.

How is Emily Cooper going to handle Genevieve in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 2?

Lily Collins in a still from 'Emily in Paris' (Netflix/@stéphaniebranchu)

One thing is certain that Emily will not sit quietly if she sees Genevieve stealing her attention, and can devise her own strategy. Emily's ability to navigate complicated interpersonal and professional dynamics may lead her to extend an olive branch to Genevieve in hopes of establishing a common ground or friendship between the two. Emily, with her customary charm and tenacity, may attempt to use her abilities to establish her value and acquire Genevieve's regard.

However, there may be a fierce rivalry between the two, with each attempting to outperform the other, and if that occurs, it will be fascinating to watch how Emily handles this new challenge. Emily's decision to go to Rome to see Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini) may have been to demonstrate to Genevieve her superior professional skills.

Furthermore, it may seem cliche, but considering that both girls live far away from their home, it is feasible that they may wind up becoming each other's support system. It would be one of the most fundamental developments of the show in which, rather than pitting women against each other, it would demonstrate how beautiful it may be to see women supporting one another. All in all, with Genevieve taking over Emily's personal and professional life, the 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 2 will indeed be exciting.

How to stream 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 2?

Lily Collins and Ashley Park in a still from 'Emily in Paris' (Netflix/@carolebethuel)

