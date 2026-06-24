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‘DWTS’ judge Derek Hough teases ‘really good casting’ for Season 35 as anticipation builds

With four confirmed celebrity contestants for the competition, Derek Hough shared his excitement for the upcoming ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
(L-R) A picture of Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli from 'Dancing With the Stars' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)
(L-R) A picture of Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli from 'Dancing With the Stars' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

​Since ABC announced the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ (DWTS) Season 35 renewal, fans have been eagerly waiting for updates regarding the cast. The reality show featured celebrity contestants paired up with pro dancing partners. Since then, the first two celebrity participants revealed are ‘Summer House’ star Ciara Miller and ‘The Traitors’ star Maura Higgins. One of the judges on ‘DWTS,’ Derek Hough, in his latest interview with The Hollywood Reporter, opened up about the dance competition’s upcoming season. He noted, “We have a really good cast. There are some people that I know are waiting in the wings. I’ve been told some of the people who will be on the next season. It’s going to be a great one.” 

DWTS season 33 (@abc)
A still from 'DWTS' Season 33 featuring Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli (Image Source: @abc)

Further, he reflected on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ past two seasons and how things have been since. “We’re having this momentum from the past two seasons. The celebrities are so excited to be on the show, to dance, to compete, to really get the full experience, and that dynamic of a celebrity who is wanting (to win) and really embracing it, that’s what creates great seasons.” As of now, the show has not revealed whether Season 35 will also be another monumental celebration like the last season. However, seeing how the judge also shared his excitement for the cast and the upcoming season, things are gradually unfolding for the highly anticipated season. 

Derek & Julianne Hough (Cover Image Source: Instagram| @derekhough)
Derek & Julianne Hough (Image Source: Instagram| @derekhough)

Derek initially joined the dance show as a pro dancer in 2007. Later, he took the reins as host of the show in 2020 and eventually transitioned to one of the iconic judges on ‘DWTS.’ Coming back to the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 cast, ABC has announced four cast members as of now. Besides Ciara Miller and Maura Higgins, two more celebrity contestants have been confirmed. They are Jackson Olson and ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ star Guillermo Rodriguez. While Jackson is a second baseman for the Savannah Bananas, fans must know Guillermo as Jimmy Kimmel’s comedy partner. His participation was revealed on June 17, during ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ as Kimmel teased that one of the participants on the legendary dance competition would be “someone you know, someone you love, he’s someone we know quite well.” As he revealed the name, he told Guillermo not to “lose a single adorable pound.” In response, he said, “I promise. If I lose five pounds, I’m gonna gain 10 pounds right away.”

Robert Irwin and his partner Witney Carson from 'DWTS' Season 34 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @robertirwinphotography)
Robert Irwin and his pro dance partner Witney Carson from 'DWTS' Season 34 (Image Source: Instagram | @robertirwinphotography)

The dance show’s previous season was won by fan-favorite Robert Irwin and his pro dance partner Witney Carson. For the finale, the show received 72 million votes, while the season total reached almost half a billion. Interestingly, Robert will host ‘Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro,’ set to premiere on ABC on July 13. As for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35, it is scheduled to have a fall premiere. Before that, the remaining cast members, pro dancers, and additional details will be announced on ‘Good Morning America’ on September 2.

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