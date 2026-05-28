Robert Irwin teases intense competition in 'Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro' first look

Robert Irwin will oversee the fierce competition as 12 contestants battle it out for a spot on 'DWTS' Season 35

'Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro' marks the beginning of a new era of 'DWTS'. The spinoff of the country's top dance show will see reigning mirrorball champ Robert Irwin oversee an intense competition as 12 contestants battle it out for a spot on 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 35. ABC made the official announcement featuring the 22-year-old wildlife conservationist at the 'Get Real House' event earlier this year. The first look is now here, and it teases electric moves. 'The Next Pro' is set to premiere on July 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, with episodes streaming the following day on Hulu.

"For the first time in Dancing with the Stars history, the greatest dancers will compete for a spot as the next pro," Irwin says in the clip. Mark Ballas and his mother, Shirley, are seen as judges on the new show. The teaser also reveals that 'DWTS' judge Derek Hough and 'DWTS' pro Britt Stewart are on the panel of rotating guest judges. "It was 100 percent the wrong choice," Shirley is seen telling one of the contestants, hinting at a dramatic season. "This is like a boot camp that I've never experienced in my life," one contestant reflects, while another boldly claims to be "a problem" for the competition. Emotions run high as the judges put the contestants through the wringer. At the time of this writing, three Season 35 contestants have already been confirmed — 'Summer House' star Ciara Miller, 'Love Island' and 'Traitors' fame Maura Higgins, and Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson will all put their best foot forward in the ballroom.

A still of the host from the teaser (Image Source: YouTube | Dancing With The Stars)

​Per ABC, the official logline of the show reads, "Hosted by wildlife conservationist and “Dancing with the Stars” Season 34 Len Goodman Mirrorball Champion Robert Irwin, "Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro," features 12 exceptional up-and-coming dancers who move into one house and compete in a grueling audition process, all vying for a coveted spot as a pro dancer on Season 35 of “Dancing with the Stars." The dancers will be joined by a roster of returning pros serving as mentors and guest judges. Conrad Green serves as showrunner and executive producer. Ryan O’Dowd, Krystal Whitney, Alex Cross, and Jenny Groom serve as executive producers. Deena Katz and Quinn Lipton are co-executive producers. The remaining contestants are expected to be announced in the following weeks, with the 35th edition set to premiere in fall 2026.