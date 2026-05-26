'The Office' star reveals hilarious why he’d never join ‘Dancing With the Stars’: 'That's where I draw...'

One of the iconic stars from 'The Office' has shut down the idea of competing in the dance reality show over this hilarious reason.

NBC's iconic mockumentary 'The Office' has seen plenty of Dunder Mifflin employees tap the floor on 'Dancing With the Stars,' but fans shouldn't expect Creed Bratton to groove in a shiny costume. While his former co-stars, Kate Flannery and Melora Hardin, have been part of the reality competition, Bratton has completely ruled out an appearance. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 83-year-old actor shut down any idea of him dancing on the show, explicitly mentioning the "spandex" outfits as the prime reason for his decision. "Well, you know, I square dance. I've been waltzing. I waltz! I could go waltzing with the lady of my choice. But if they want me to go and put on the, what is it called? That skintight outfit. What are those skinny outfits?" He eventually remembered the word, "Spandex, right. All the spandex and stuff. That's where I draw the line. You don't want to see me in spandex."

A still of Creed Bratton from 'The Office' (Image Credit: NBC)

Creed Bratton played one of the most bizarre characters in 'The Office', an achievement given that the mockumentary is known for eccentric characters. For the uninitiated, 'The Office' is a sitcom set inside a paper company called Dunder Mifflin. The show follows the everyday work lives, awkward relationships, office politics, and absurd situations experienced by the employees, all filmed as if a documentary crew is recording them. Bratton played a fictionalized version of himself, who worked in the Quality Assurance department at Dunder Mifflin. His character was a former hippie, known for his bizarre comments, mysterious past, and random one-liners that often implied he might be involved in criminal activity.

Melora Hardin in Season 30 of 'Dancing with the Stars' (Image Credit: ABC)

Before gaining global fame through 'The Office,' Bratton was known for his musical talent. He was a member of 'The Grass Roots,' a folk-rock band in the 1960s, and later released several solo albums. He is currently gearing up for the Sundance premiere of his latest indie film, 'The Screener', in which he plays a villain. Bratton's colleague Kate Flannery was the first from the cast to appear on 'Dancing With the Stars' during Season 28. Two years later, Melora Hardin competed on Season 30 with Artem Chigvinstev. In a conversation with the same outlet, the actress expressed her love for dancing and competitiveness. "I love a challenge. I love stretching. I love being pushed to the end. I love all of that. So in that regard, it was very much suited to my personality. I really wanted to learn all the dances." The professionally trained ballet dancer was expected to be among the finalists, but surprisingly, her journey ended in fifth position.