‘Heated Rivalry’ star’s ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ debut gets first look — here’s when his episode airs

An interrogation takes an explosive turn when a mysterious new suspect clashes with JJ in ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution'

A new face is about to shake things up for the Behavioral Analysis Unit. ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ has released a first-look clip featuring Connor Storrie's upcoming debut as Lance Kingston in Season 19. The footage offers viewers a taste of what is ahead as the actor joins the long-running crime drama, and the introduction is anything but calm. Storrie, known for his work in ‘Heated Rivalry’, is set to make his first appearance on the June 11 episode. His character enters the story under a cloud of suspicion after being accused of stalking a former girlfriend. While that allegation alone is enough to attract attention from investigators, things become even more complicated as the case develops and Lance finds himself at the center of a larger BAU inquiry.

The newly released scene wastes no time establishing the kind of personality viewers can expect from Lance. Confident to the point of arrogance, defensive when challenged, and clearly not fond of authority, he immediately clashes with Special Agent Jennifer "JJ" Jareau, played by A. J. Cook. The exchange begins with JJ questioning him about photographs of his ex-girlfriend. Lance pushes back almost immediately, accusing investigators of an “illegal search.” He insists that there is nothing unusual happening and claims that he and his former partner are simply “taking a break.” That explanation does little to impress JJ. Instead, she reveals that she has already taken a close look at his history.

Connor Storrie in a still from 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 19 (Image Source: Instagram | @criminalminds)

“Two years ago, you spent a couple nights in a drunk tank. Oh, and then there were those assault charges,” she reveals. “Oh no, I see you paid a service to get all this stuff wiped from the internet. Should really get your money back there. Oh, and I see you are looking for a new job, that's exciting. I don't know, I wonder, do you think future employers would be interested in this part of your résumé?” That’s when Lance completely loses his temper. In a burst of anger, he throws JJ's paperwork across the room and shouts, “f*ck this noise.” JJ does not back down after the outburst. She tells him she can understand why his ex-girlfriend chose to leave him. That remark sparks another heated response. “Listen, how about this? How about I'm done with whatever this entrapment operation is? Hold me for something, or I'm peacing out,” Lance fires back.

A 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 19 still featuring Connor Storrie and other cast members (Image Source: Instagram | @criminalminds)

The confrontation leaves several questions unanswered. Is Lance simply an abrasive individual with a short fuse, or is there something more troubling beneath the surface? As is often the case with ‘Criminal Minds’, first impressions rarely tell the whole story. Interestingly, showrunner Erica Messer spoke to TV Insider about how Lance's role grew considerably after Storrie impressed the creative team. “He was only supposed to be in episode 4,” she stated. However, once producers saw Storrie's work, plans changed. Rather than limiting the character to a single installment, the production expanded his role into a four-episode arc.