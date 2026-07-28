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When is ‘RJ Decker’ Season 2 coming out? Fall release date, streaming details and more

ABC unveils the premiere date of Scott Speedman starrer crime procedural drama 'R.J. Decker,' and it's sooner than you think.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Still of Scott Speedman from 'R.J. Decker' — Cover Image Source: ABC
Still of Scott Speedman from 'R.J. Decker' — Cover Image Source: ABC

ABC has recently unveiled the premiere dates of its fall shows. The scripted show that will kick off ABC's 2026 fall lineup is reportedly the Scott Speedman-starrer 'R.J. Decker.' The crime procedural is set to premiere Season 2 on Tuesday, September 15 at 10 p.m. It will follow the two-night premiere of 'Dancing with the Stars' at 8:00 p.m. All episodes will stream the following day on Hulu and Disney+. Speedman continues to star as the titular character and will be joined by Jaina Lee Ortiz, Bevin Bru, Kevin Rankin, and Adelaide Clemens, who all starred in the first season. The sophomore season will pick up after the events of 'Even Walls Fall Down,' which ended with the shocking death of Victor Ochoa.

A still of Scott Speedman as R.J. from the series 'R.J. Decker' (Image Source: Instagram | @rjdeckerabc)
A still of Scott Speedman as R.J. from the series 'R.J. Decker' (Image Source: Instagram | @rjdeckerabc)

In the Season 1 finale, R.J. Decker finally managed to put the man who sent him to jail behind bars. The private detective stole a flash drive from Victor's compound with the help of Emi and Catherine. The flash drive revealed that Victor's associate, named Bruce, was involved in the murder of a woman named Jessica. Victor helped Bruce cover up the murder and conceal the evidence, and hence, when Bruce confesses, the corrupt senator is incriminated and faces jail time. Decker's happiness is, however, short-lived, as another mystery emerges in the final moments when Victor is murdered. Season 2 will reveal how this death impacts all the characters moving forward, and also give the crew a new mystery to solve. 

A still of Scott Speedman as R.J. in the series 'R.J. Decker' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @rjdeckerabc)
A still of Scott Speedman as R.J. in the series 'R.J. Decker' (Image Source: Instagram | @rjdeckerabc)

According to Deadline, 'R.J. Decker' was the last scripted show to receive a renewal order from ABC. The delay may have been due to its weaker linear ratings compared with its lead-ins, 'Will Trent' and 'High Potential,' although its strong Hulu performance and narrative progression ultimately helped secure the renewal. According to WECT, filming on season two has begun in Carolina Beach, North Carolina. No official synopsis of season two is out yet. 

A still of Scott Speedman and Jaina Lee Ortiz from 'R.J. Decker' (Image Source: Instagram | @rjdeckerabc)
A still of Scott Speedman and Jaina Lee Ortiz from 'R.J. Decker' (Image Source: Instagram | @rjdeckerabc)

'R.J. Decker' is based on the 1987 novel 'Double Whammy' by Carl Hiaasen and has been adapted for the small screen by Robert Doherty, who also serves as the showrunner. The 20th Television venture has Carl Beverly, Sarah Timberman, Carl Hiaasen, and Jason Tracey as Executive Producers. Speedman remains on board as a producer. The actor is elated about season two and, in an interview, revealed what fans can expect from the upcoming episodes. "It raises the stakes for the character and the show itself," he shared with PEOPLE. "Again, the balance between the light and the darkness of our show, that's really going to put R.J. ... He's going to be one of the number one suspects, and that whole group is going to be put into the spotlight."

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