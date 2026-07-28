Nathan Dean's 'General Hospital' character Ethan Lovett gets recast and fans are confused

Nathan Dean returned to 'General Hospital' after a six-year absence to pay his respects to Anthony Geary, his on-screen father

'General Hospital' fans were in for a shock during the July 27 episode as the fan-favorite character Ethan Lovett suddenly had a new face. Nathan Dean returned to the soap as the character in April 2026 after a six-year absence, and has now exited again. Before Monday's episode, the character had been portrayed mainly by two actors: Nathan Dean and James Ryan. Of the two, Dean is most closely associated with the character, having originated the role in 2009. After a three-year tenure, he left the soap and made guest appearances in 2013, 2015, and 2020. Meanwhile, the actor worked in hit shows like 'Roswell, New Mexico' and 'The Originals.' In 2023, the role was taken over by James Ryan.

Nathan Dean as Ethan Lovett in 'General Hospital' (Image Source: Disney/ABC)

It seemed that the door was firmly closed on Nathan Dean playing Ethan Lovett ever again. However, the actor shocked fans when he returned in April this year. In an interview with TV Insider, Dean shared that he began thinking about returning following the death of Anthony Geary, who played his on-screen father, Luke Spencer. “I wanted to come back for a little bit after everything with Tony, just to sort of pay my respects for everything he did for me over the course of the many years that we worked together,” Dean shared back then. “And I guess they had the same thought because Frank [Valentini, executive producer] and Mark [Teschner, casting director] reached out right before Christmas break and were like, ‘Hey, would you come back?’”

Nathan Dean as Ethan (Image Source: ABC)

In the same interview, he stated that the team initially offered him three years on the show. However, Dean rejected the offer due to personal reasons. They came back with a two-year offer, which he also declined. Eventually, both sides agreed to a four-month stint, with plans to revisit the conversation afterward. The actor faced some issues while readjusting to the world of daytime television, but soon caught up. He was also elated to reunite with some old faces and work with new cast members. “It’s been great,” he shared, as per the publication. “I’ve gotten to work with Maurice [Benard, Sonny Corinthos] and Jane [Elliot, Tracy Quartermaine], and obviously, Frank and Mark are amazing, and I got to see some familiar faces and meet some of the new faces. Everyone’s been very nice, and I’m slowly, slowly getting back into it.”

Christian Howard as Ethan in 'General Hospital' (Image Source: ABC)

Fans were ecstatic to see Ethan portrayed by Dean, but had been speculating that the actor or the character may soon exit. Many noted that the actor had been moved to the recurring list during the credits of the July 24, 2026 episode. This implied that the actor may now be off-contract. Their fears proved to be true when Christian Howard appeared in the role during Monday's episode. The recast was announced through a voiceover: “The role of Ethan Lovett is now being played by Christian Howard.” The character has settled back into life in Port Charles since his surprise return this spring. Ethan quickly began working with Sonny (Maurice Benard) and is revealed to be somewhat connected to Delilah, the mother of the baby Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Chase (Josh Swickard) intend to adopt. Ethan was also recently shot, which brought him closer to Ava (Maura West). 'General Hospital' continues to air new episodes every weekday on ABC.