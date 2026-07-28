Who is The Gorgon? 'Furious' Episode 1 wastes no time introducing the chilling serial killer

'Furious' Episode 1 sets up a gripping mystery as FBI agent Alice Black uncovers clues that point toward a far larger and darker investigation

Hulu's 'Furious' opens with a shocking reveal as it introduces viewers to a deadly woman who quietly moves through New York using stolen identities after each calculated murder. While FBI agent Alice Black, played by Emmy Rossum, spends the episode following a trail of clues, the audience already knows the killer walks away undetected. The early twist shifts the focus from uncovering the murderer’s identity to understanding what drives her actions.

The episode begins on Halloween with a woman wearing a cat mask calmly poisoning a man before ending his life with a syringe. However, not long after this, another murder unfolds when billionaire heir Caleb Easton is found dead in a locked bathroom, setting the stage for a suspicious case. Alice, who is working at the FBI call center, notices details that others overlook, and immediately realizes that this case is linked to a previous one. Her instincts lead her back to Adrian Murado, whom she considers to be a suspected trafficker, and whose crime scene is similar to that of Caleb's.

Emmy Rossum and Quincy Tyler Bernstine in a still from 'Furious' (Image Source: Hulu)

Alice seeks help from FBI Special Agent Nora Washington, who heads the bureau's s*x crimes division and offers a different perspective. Nora explains how trafficking cases often collapse despite strong suspicions, while also challenging Alice's habit of thinking like a police officer. Their conversations introduce one of the series' biggest ideas through the Greek myth of Medusa and her transformation into a Gorgon. Nora suggests that victims sometimes become perpetrators, arguing that violence can perpetuate itself rather than simply end with a single survivor.

As per TV Insider, series creator Elizabeth Meriwether explained that Medusa became the foundation behind 'Furious' when she revisited Greek mythology during the writing process. Rossum also pointed out that the show's title comes from the Furies, the female goddesses of vengeance from ancient mythology. Those themes run through Alice's personal life as well as the investigation itself. She carries deep emotional scars from an abusive relationship, leaving her isolated while making her unusually equipped to understand the serial killer's mindset.

Scoot McNairy in a still from 'Furious' (Image source: Hulu)

The mysterious woman, later operating under the stolen identity of Jeanie, wastes little time preparing for her next target after Caleb's murder. She manipulates a vulnerable shelter resident, steals her belongings, and assumes her identity before moving into a women's shelter unnoticed. There, she investigates businessman Oliver Charles, gets a job as a caterer to get access to him, and follows him back to his place. This meeting turns out to be yet another example of manipulation, aggression, and emotional abuse, showing viewers that each connection she makes is made for one reason only: murder.

By the end of the premiere, viewers still know almost nothing about the killer's true identity despite watching her every move. Her childlike behavior, stolen identities, and unsettling confidence leave far more questions than answers for future episodes. Alice finally uncovers evidence linking Caleb's death to the Murado case through a matching poppy tattoo described by witnesses. That discovery becomes her first real breakthrough, while confirming the hunt for the woman known as The Gorgon has only just begun.