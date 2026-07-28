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CBS sets fall premiere dates for ‘Fire Country,’ ‘Tracker’ and more — here's the full schedule

Much-awaited returning shows and new series finally get release dates, bringing back fan-favorite characters and beloved cast members
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
A still from 'Fire Country' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @firesheriffcbs)
A still from 'Fire Country' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @firesheriffcbs)

CBS finally revealed premiere dates for several fan-favorite shows returning this fall. This includes highly anticipated shows such as ‘Tracker’, ‘Marshals’, ‘NCIS’, ‘60 Minutes’, ‘Boston Blue’, ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’, ‘CIA’, ‘Elsbeth’, ‘FBI’, ‘Fire Country’, ‘Survivor’, ‘Sheriff Country’, ‘48 Hours’, ‘The Amazing Race’, and more. Notably, the network will also release a new show, ‘NCIS: New York,’ along with a new drama, ‘Einstein,’ featuring Matthew Gray Gubler from ‘Criminal Minds.’

A still from Sheriff Country (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @firesheriffcbs)
A still from Sheriff Country (Image Source: Instagram | @firesheriffcbs)

One of the most awaited new shows from the network is ‘NCIS: New York,’ and it is set to premiere on Tuesday, October 6, 2026. Next is a legal drama, ‘Cupertino,’ which will premiere on Thursday, October 8, 2026, along with the vampire comedy ‘Eternally Yours.’ During the network’s upfront presentation, it was revealed that ‘Matlock’ Season 3 will premiere along with ‘Ghosts’ and ‘Einstein’ by midseason. Notably, ‘Ghosts’ will air two special holiday episodes on October 29 and December 10, 2026. ‘60 Minutes’ is set to release on Sunday, September 13, while fan-favorite ‘Survivor’ will return with another season on September 23, 2026. Another reality show, ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 39, will premiere on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, at 9:30 p.m.

‘The Amazing Race’ Season 36 host Phil Keoghan (@theamazingrace/ Instagram) ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 36 host Phil Keoghan (Image Source: Instagram | @theamazingrace)

Highly-anticipated ‘Marshals’ will return with its second season on October 4 at 8:30 p.m., followed by ‘Tracker’ Season 4 in the 9:30 p.m. slot. Monday, October 5, 2026 will mark an important day with three shows premiering. Fans can enjoy ‘FBI’ Season 9 at 8 p.m., ‘CIA’ Season 2 at 9 p.m., and ‘Harlan Coben’s Final Twist’ Season 2 at 10 p.m. Next up on October 6, ‘NCIS’ Season 24 will air at 8 p.m., ‘NCIS: New York’ at 9 p.m., and ‘NCIS: Origins’ Season 3 at 10 p.m.

​On October 8, fans will be treated to the ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ Season 3 premiere at 8 p.m., followed by ‘Eternally Yours’ at 8:30 p.m., ‘Elsbeth’ Season 4 at 9 p.m., and ‘Cupertino’ at 10 p.m. On October 9, three fan-favorite shows will premiere: ‘Sheriff Country’ Season 2 at 8 p.m., ‘Fire Country’ Season 5 at 9 p.m., and ‘Boston Blue’ Season 2 at 10 p.m. October 10, 2026, Saturday, will mark the premiere of ‘48 Hours’ Season 39 at 10 p.m. Soon, with CBS’ fall lineup rolling out, fans will be able to watch their favorite dramas, comedies, and unscripted shows on Paramount+.

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