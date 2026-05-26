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‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ star shares honest update on Shemar Moore’s possible comeback

Moore portrayed the character of SSA Derek Morgan on the original 'Criminal Minds' for 11 seasons before leaving the show in 2016.
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A still of Shemar Moore from 'Criminal Minds' (Cover Image Source: CBS)
A still of Shemar Moore from 'Criminal Minds' (Cover Image Source: CBS)

Season 4 of the 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' reboot and the 19th overall season for the show, is all set to premiere on Paramount+ on Thursday. Since the reboot first arrived on the scene back in 2022, fans of the long-running franchise have been expecting all the other members of the BAU to get together for a reunion of sorts on the reboot. While the fate of such a reunion remains uncertain, 'Criminal Minds' star Paget Brewster recently addressed concerns over the potential return of a fan favorite character. 

A still from 'Criminal Minds' season 7 (Image Source: CBS | Matt Kennedy)
A still from 'Criminal Minds' season 7 (Image Source: CBS | Matt Kennedy)

Shemar Moore portrayed the character of SSA Derek Morgan on the original 'Criminal Minds' for a total of 11 seasons. In 2016, Moore announced his exit from the show and later went on to star in the CBS procedural drama 'S.W.A.T.' Naturally, 'Criminal Minds' fans were disheartened to see Moore go, and have been asking for his return ever since. Moore seems to have the time to make a return now, since 'S.W.A.T.' concluded in 2025 after its recent conclusion on CBS. Moore is now poised to star as Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson in the upcoming spinoff show 'S.W.A.T. Exiles.' 

Paget Brewster and Shemar Moore in a still from 'Criminal Minds' (Image Source: CBS | Monty Brinton)
Paget Brewster and Shemar Moore in a still from 'Criminal Minds' (Image Source: CBS | Monty Brinton)

Brewster, who plays BAU section chief Emily Prentiss, recently sat down for an interview with GoodHouseKeeping. During the conversation, Brewster was asked about the possibility of Moore's return to the franchise. The actress answered, "I don't know! That's something that I have no control. I mean, none of us have any control over any situation ... I don't know if he would come back. I don't know if he's got another show. I'm excited to see what the future holds, but I don't know if it's with us." Thereafter, the jury is still out on whether Moore will reprise his Morgan character on 'Criminal Minds: Evolution'. Nevertheless, if such a return were to come to pass, it would likely be met with widespread audience approval, as evidenced by the reboot’s third season of Matthew Gray Gubler's Dr. Spencer Reid. 

A still from 'Criminal Minds' season 7 (Image Source: CBS | Matt Kennedy)
A still from 'Criminal Minds' season 7 (Image Source: CBS | Matt Kennedy)

Speaking in a 2024 interview with TVInsider, Moore himself said he's open to a return to the show, adding that he had a full schedule at the time. Moore noted, "All I need is an invitation. I never forget where I came from. I’ve gone back to the soap opera that started my career three or four times. It started with The Young and the Restless, and then it was Criminal Minds. And that’s my evolution. Without The Young and the Restless, there’s no Criminal Minds. And without Criminal Minds, there’s no S.W.A.T. If they asked me to come visit, I would definitely do that." 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' is exclusively available on Paramount+. 

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