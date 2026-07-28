Ben Stiller teases 'Severance' Season 3 as production finally gets underway

Ben Stiller's latest social media post has fans convinced that production on 'Severance' Season 3 is finally underway after a long wait.

Ben Stiller has sparked fresh excitement among 'Severance' fans after sharing what appears to be the first major update on the show's long-awaited Season 3. The director and executive producer posted a cryptic image on social media that appears to hint that production has begun. The update arrives nearly two years after Apple TV+ renewed the Emmy-winning sci-fi thriller following the conclusion of Season 2 in March 2025. On Monday, Stiller shared an image featuring Britt Lower's Helly R. and Adam Scott's Mark running through Lumon Industries' familiar white hallways, which glowed red in the photo. He accompanied the post with the caption, "To return to work is to return home," quoting the show's antagonist, Kier Eagan, played by Marc Geller. Although Stiller did not directly mention filming, many fans interpreted the post as a sign that Season 3 production is underway.

“To return to work is to return home.”



Kier Eagan pic.twitter.com/wI1OumVmcL — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) July 27, 2026

Fans wasted little time sharing their excitement and speculation beneath the post. One user asked whether the update meant Season 3 had finally started shooting after the long wait. Another joked that the teaser might arrive years before the next season actually premieres. A third fan accepted the possible production timeline, suggesting they would be happy to wait if it meant another strong season. Several comments also connected the timing to Stiller's well-known support for the New York Knicks. After the team captured its first NBA championship in 53 years last month, one fan joked that the victory had inspired him to return to work on the series. Another enthusiastically celebrated both the Knicks' success and the apparent progress in the new season. Some viewers even urged Stiller to release Seasons 3 and 4 together so they could binge-watch the story rather than wait for weekly episodes.

Adam Scott and Britt Lower in a still from 'Severance' (Image Source: Red Hour Films)

'Severance' premiered on Apple TV+ in 2022 and returned with Season 2 in 2025. The series stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower, John Turturro, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, and Patricia Arquette. It follows office workers whose work and personal memories are surgically separated. Its unique premise has helped make it one of Apple TV+'s most popular original series. The acclaimed drama has accumulated 41 Emmy nominations and 10 wins during its run. Last year, it received 27 Emmy nominations but lost Outstanding Drama Series to HBO Max's 'The Pitt.' Apple TV+ has not announced an official release date for Season 3. However, the new season is currently expected to premiere sometime in 2027.