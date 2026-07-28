MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Ben Stiller teases 'Severance' Season 3 as production finally gets underway

Ben Stiller's latest social media post has fans convinced that production on 'Severance' Season 3 is finally underway after a long wait.
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 16 MINUTES AGO
Adam Scott in a still from 'Severance' (Cover Image Source: Red Hour Films)
Adam Scott in a still from 'Severance' (Cover Image Source: Red Hour Films)

Ben Stiller has sparked fresh excitement among 'Severance' fans after sharing what appears to be the first major update on the show's long-awaited Season 3. The director and executive producer posted a cryptic image on social media that appears to hint that production has begun. The update arrives nearly two years after Apple TV+ renewed the Emmy-winning sci-fi thriller following the conclusion of Season 2 in March 2025. On Monday, Stiller shared an image featuring Britt Lower's Helly R. and Adam Scott's Mark running through Lumon Industries' familiar white hallways, which glowed red in the photo. He accompanied the post with the caption, "To return to work is to return home," quoting the show's antagonist, Kier Eagan, played by Marc Geller. Although Stiller did not directly mention filming, many fans interpreted the post as a sign that Season 3 production is underway.

Fans wasted little time sharing their excitement and speculation beneath the post. One user asked whether the update meant Season 3 had finally started shooting after the long wait. Another joked that the teaser might arrive years before the next season actually premieres. A third fan accepted the possible production timeline, suggesting they would be happy to wait if it meant another strong season. Several comments also connected the timing to Stiller's well-known support for the New York Knicks. After the team captured its first NBA championship in 53 years last month, one fan joked that the victory had inspired him to return to work on the series. Another enthusiastically celebrated both the Knicks' success and the apparent progress in the new season. Some viewers even urged Stiller to release Seasons 3 and 4 together so they could binge-watch the story rather than wait for weekly episodes.

Adam Scott and Britt Lower in a still from Severance
Adam Scott and Britt Lower in a still from 'Severance' (Image Source: Red Hour Films)

'Severance' premiered on Apple TV+ in 2022 and returned with Season 2 in 2025. The series stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower, John Turturro, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, and Patricia Arquette. It follows office workers whose work and personal memories are surgically separated. Its unique premise has helped make it one of Apple TV+'s most popular original series. The acclaimed drama has accumulated 41 Emmy nominations and 10 wins during its run. Last year, it received 27 Emmy nominations but lost Outstanding Drama Series to HBO Max's 'The Pitt.' Apple TV+ has not announced an official release date for Season 3. However, the new season is currently expected to premiere sometime in 2027.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Tyler Perry’s ‘Beauty in Black’ Season 3 sets release date as Kimmie enters a deadly family war
TV

Tyler Perry’s ‘Beauty in Black’ Season 3 sets release date as Kimmie enters a deadly family war

First-look images show Kimmie and Mallory joining forces as the Bellarie empire faces blackmail, revenge, and buried secrets.
17 minutes ago
‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 first look images reveal a surprising new romance
TV

‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 first look images reveal a surprising new romance

‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 teases major story developments as Dexter and Charley’s storyline deepens in the first-look images.
3 hours ago
When is ‘RJ Decker’ Season 2 coming out? Fall release date, streaming details and more
TV

When is ‘RJ Decker’ Season 2 coming out? Fall release date, streaming details and more

ABC unveils the premiere date of Scott Speedman starrer crime procedural drama 'R.J. Decker,' and it's sooner than you think.
8 hours ago
Prime Video’s new ‘Rose Hill’ series casts ‘One Chicago’ star in lead — here’s what romance drama is about
TV

Prime Video’s new ‘Rose Hill’ series casts ‘One Chicago’ star in lead — here’s what romance drama is about

Prime Video has found its West, Ford, Rosie, and Skylar as the highly anticipated ‘Rose Hill’ adaptation takes another big step forward.
9 hours ago
‘Big Brother 28’ Week 3 Spoilers: Who won POV? Kamu locks in the final three nominees for the week
BIG BROTHER

‘Big Brother 28’ Week 3 Spoilers: Who won POV? Kamu locks in the final three nominees for the week

The live feeds of 'Big Brother 28' show Kamu informing Jason about his fate in the game during the 'tea party'.
11 hours ago
Who is The Gorgon? 'Furious' Episode 1 wastes no time introducing the chilling serial killer
TV

Who is The Gorgon? 'Furious' Episode 1 wastes no time introducing the chilling serial killer

'Furious' Episode 1 sets up a gripping mystery as FBI agent Alice Black uncovers clues that point toward a far larger and darker investigation
14 hours ago
CBS sets fall premiere dates for ‘Fire Country,’ ‘Tracker’ and more — here's the full schedule
TV

CBS sets fall premiere dates for ‘Fire Country,’ ‘Tracker’ and more — here's the full schedule

Much-awaited returning shows and new series finally get release dates, bringing back fan-favorite characters and beloved cast members
15 hours ago
‘Yellowstone’ spin-off ‘Marshals’ Season 2 finally gets Fall release date
YELLOWSTONE

‘Yellowstone’ spin-off ‘Marshals’ Season 2 finally gets Fall release date

CBS’s hit ‘Marshals’ is set to return for Season 2 in October, continuing Kayce Dutton’s high-stakes mission.
15 hours ago
Nathan Dean's 'General Hospital' character Ethan Lovett gets recast and fans are confused
TV

Nathan Dean's 'General Hospital' character Ethan Lovett gets recast and fans are confused

Nathan Dean returned to 'General Hospital' after a six-year absence to pay his respects to Anthony Geary, his on-screen father
16 hours ago
‘NCIS,’ ‘NCIS: New York’ and ‘NCIS: Origins’ finally set fall premiere dates on CBS
NCIS

‘NCIS,’ ‘NCIS: New York’ and ‘NCIS: Origins’ finally set fall premiere dates on CBS

NCIS season 24 and NCIS: Origins season 3 are all returning alongside a new spinoff NCIS: New York and returning franchise stars.
23 hours ago