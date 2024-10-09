Did Aaron Hernandez really assault Jeff Cummings? Fact-checking American Sports Story's bombshell

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Ever since FX's 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' made its debut, fans who were previously ignorant of the difficulties the athlete faced on and off the field now have better understanding of his hardships. The show does an excellent job of highlighting the ordeals that Aaron Hernandez's (Josh Andrés Rivera) intense anger stemmed from the detrimental influence his personal life had.

From a pressure-inducing father to an unruly mother, it looked like Aaron had to deal with a lot of things. However, there is also one thing that I have to point out about 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' and that is how the show takes liberty and develops plotlines that are not based on real-life events. For example, in the fourth episode, Uncle Bobby is portrayed to have abused Aaron as a child, yet there is no evidence that this occurred in real life.

Why did Aaron Hernandez beat up Jeff Cummins in 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez'?

In the fifth episode of 'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez', we see the beginning of Aaron's downfall as he attempts to maintain his personal and professional lives while succumbing to his violent inclinations and assaulting his mother's husband. From the onset, fans have seen how horrible Aaron's mother, Terri Hernandez (Tammy Blanchard), is, who is only interested in her son's name and fame.

However, the fact that Terri starts living with her lover Jeff Cummins (Derrick Williams) shortly after his father's death makes Aaron loathe the couple completely. In the most recent episode, things take a dark turn when Aaron finds out that Jeff has slashed Terri's face with a kitchen knife and becomes furious. However, he chooses not to give in to his violent instincts but in the episode's last moments, he ultimately caves in and severely beats Jeff.

Did Aaron Hernandez beat up Jeff Cummins in real life?

In reality, Terri was beaten up by her husband Jeffery Cummings, but Aaron did not interfere with his mother's business. In June 2010, Bristol police responded to a 911 call from Aaron's mother, Terri, who was discovered bleeding from a laceration on her cheek and wrist following an attack by her husband, Jeffrey Cummings, as per the Daily Beast.

According to reports, Cummings, who had a history of violence and drug charges, was convicted of the attack. Reportedly, Cummings had a history of domestic violence, including child abuse. Terri finalized her divorce from him while he was serving a two-year jail sentence, bringing an end to their marriage, which had started in 2009, three years after the death of her first husband.

