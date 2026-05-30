‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ star drops major filming update and fans have every reason to be excited

Adam Rodriguez confirmed that production is already active for the historic season of 'Criminal Minds: Evolution'

CBS's flagship procedural drama 'Criminal Minds' is showing no sign of slowing down. The show that followed an elite team of FBI profilers in the Behavioral Analysis Unit who investigate serial killers, kidnappers, and other violent criminals across the country was a consistent hit for the network for 15 years till 2020. After a brief hiatus during Covid-19, the show was revived and re-titled 'Criminal Minds: Evolution'. It continued the journey of the core characters as they moved towards season-long investigations, catching notorious serial killers that emerged during the pandemic. On Wednesday, May 27, 2026, Adam Rodriguez, who plays Luke Alvez, told TV Insider that filming for Season 5 is already underway. "We just started last week," he said.

Adam Rodriguez in a still from 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' (Image Source: Instagram | @criminalminds)

'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 5, being the 20th overall season, is a landmark achievement for the show, as not many procedurals have reached that longevity. When Paramount+ announced the renewal in March this year, the show joined the elite list of 20-season procedurals that includes 'Law & Order', 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit', 'NCIS', and the old western, 'Gunsmoke'. The interesting thing is that 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 19 premiered with the first two episodes on May 28, and the next season has already started filming. This is not a surprise but a norm for this particular show, as the last three seasons have received early renewals. It shows the studio's confidence and trust in the makers to keep the story relevant and interesting for new generations of fans.

The cast of 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' (Image Source: Instagram | @criminalminds)

While plot specifics for the landmark season are tightly under wraps, Rodriguez’s update has guaranteed that enough BAU members will come out of the current season alive. Since the show has shifted from the case-of-the-week format, the overarching antagonists have been increasingly dangerous, often going after the investigators themselves. Alongside Rodriguez, core cast members like Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, and A.J. Cook are expected to carry the team into the historic 20th chapter. Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Ryan-James Hatanaka, and Zach Gilford round out the cast. As there seems to be no plan to discontinue the show in the near future, fans can expect new additions to the team and some exciting supporting or recurring characters as well. The early production update has ensured that fans won't have to wait long to see the BAU in action once Season 19 wraps up its run on Paramount+ on July 23.