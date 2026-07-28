Tyler Perry’s ‘Beauty in Black’ Season 3 sets release date as Kimmie enters a deadly family war

First-look images show Kimmie and Mallory joining forces as the Bellarie empire faces blackmail, revenge, and buried secrets.

Tyler Perry’s ‘Beauty in Black’ will return to Netflix with Season 3 on August 27, bringing Kimmie deeper into the Bellarie family’s fight for control. Netflix also released the first images from the new episodes, featuring Kimmie alongside Mallory and other family members. The new season begins after Kimmie gains a place at the Bellarie table. Her position, however, pulls her into a feud that could destroy the family’s business and alliances.

Netflix’s official synopsis says, “Kimmie finally has a seat at the Bellarie table, but when a deadly family feud erupts, she’s forced into an uneasy alliance with Mallory. Together, they navigate a ruthless world of blackmail, revenge, and buried secrets as the family wages war against one of its own, threatening to bring the entire empire crashing down.” The first-look photos shared by Netflix show Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie and Crystle Stewart as Mallory together as the conflict develops. Other images place Kimmie beside Horace and Varney while Mallory remains close, suggesting the alliance will unfold in the middle of the wider family dispute.

(L to R) Bryan Tanaka as Officer Alex, George Middlebrook as Officer Trackson (Image credits: Netflix)

The images also feature Ricco Ross as Horace, Debbi Morgan as Olivia, Julian Horton as Roy, and Charles Malik Whitfield as Jules. Other returning cast members include Amber Reign Smith, Xavier Smalls, Steven G Norfleet, Richard Lawson, Terrell Carter, and Bryan Tanaka. Perry created the series and continues to serve as its writer, director, and executive producer. Angi Bones and Tony Strickland are also credited as producers for Tyler Perry Studios. ‘Beauty in Black’ follows Kimmie, a woman who became involved with the Bellarie family and its beauty business after struggling to support herself.

Amber Reign Smith as Rain in 'Beauty in Black' Season 3 (Image credit: Netflix)

Mallory runs the family company, while the Bellaries’ criminal activities have repeatedly placed Kimmie and those close to her in danger. Season 2 followed Kimmie’s attempt to rescue her kidnapped sister while seeking revenge against the people responsible. Season 3 now shifts her from an outsider to someone with a direct stake in the family’s future. The August premiere will not mark the beginning of the show’s final season after all. Season 3 was previously expected to conclude the series before Netflix renewed the drama for Season 4 earlier in July.

(L to R) Julian Horton as Roy, Charles Malik Whitfield as Jules, Ricco Ross as Horace (Image credits: Netflix)

The change came after Season 3 had already been completed, when it was still expected to conclude the series. Perry said he wanted to explore more of the Bellarie family’s story and thanked viewers for continuing to watch the series. The renewal means the conflict introduced in Season 3 will not have to close every storyline before the final episode. Taylor Polidore Williams had earlier said the Season 3 story could continue beyond its planned ending because several characters still had more ground to cover. She also revealed that the season was filmed in six days. With 'Beauty in Black' Season 4 now confirmed, the August episodes can build the Bellarie family war without serving as the show’s conclusion.