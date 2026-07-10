‘Big Brother’ Season 28 contestant Levi Banks reveals why he exited show before premiere: ‘I realized…’

Levi Banks finally revealed why he missed the 'Big Brother Season 28' premiere despite being announced as a houseguest.

Levi Banks was expected to enter the 'Big Brother' Season 28 house, but he withdrew shortly before move-in day. The 28-year-old explained in an Instagram video shared on July 9 that the decision came as filming approached and he realized the show was not the right fit for him. A CBS spokesperson confirmed to USA Today that Banks chose to leave the competition. Banks also said he remains on good terms with CBS and the 'Big Brother' team. Banks did not point to one incident or conflict behind his departure. “I just kinda realized that this was not the right fit for me personally,” he said in the Instagram video. He described withdrawing as “probably the hardest decision of my entire life.” Banks added that he was back home in North Carolina and remained thankful for the opportunity.

Banks, a 28-year-old North Carolina native, is a wine executive and model, and currently serves as the VP of JOLO Brands and JOLO Vineyard. He recently earned a promotion to VP of JOLO Brands Experience. He appeared in early promotional material connected to the announced 'Big Brother' Season 28 cast, but he did not enter the house during the July 9 premiere. His absence raised questions about why Levi Banks left 'Big Brother' Season 28 before filming began.

Levi Banks poses for a close-up photo shared on his Instagram account (Image Source: Instagram | Levi Banks)

However, the Sun claimed Banks had been removed due to an alleged breach of a contract or nondisclosure agreement, citing an unnamed source. CBS has not publicly confirmed that account. Furthermore, Banks said he decided to withdraw, and CBS confirmed to both USA Today and Entertainment Weekly that he chose to leave. Yash Patel was widely reported to have joined the cast after Banks withdrew, although CBS has not publicly confirmed that he directly replaced Banks. Banks appeared to acknowledge the connection by ending his Instagram statement with a message of support for Patel. Patel, a 24-year-old financial analyst from Monroe Township, New Jersey, was included among the 14 houseguests entering 'Big Brother' Season 28. Patel joined the final lineup after Banks withdrew, but the network has not publicly described the move as a direct replacement.

Banks’ departure was followed by more additions and twists during the premiere. After the 14 new houseguests moved in, Julie Chen Moonves revealed that Angela Murray and 'Survivor' contestant Rick Devens would also compete for the $750,000 prize. Rachel Reilly appeared to join them, but her Season 28 return was part of a premiere twist involving a fake volcano. Moonves then revealed another reality TV player would replace Reilly, with that identity set to be revealed in a later episode.

'Big Brother' Season 28 airs on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, with episodes available the next day on Paramount+. Wednesday episodes run for 90 minutes, while the Sunday and Thursday episodes run for one hour, with live evictions scheduled for Thursdays. Viewers can also follow the Season 28 live feeds on Paramount+, Pluto TV, and limited YouTube streams. The companion series 'Big Brother: Unlocked' airs on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET, giving viewers another way to follow the Season 28 cast.