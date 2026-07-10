MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘Big Brother’ Season 28 contestant Levi Banks reveals why he exited show before premiere: ‘I realized…’

Levi Banks finally revealed why he missed the 'Big Brother Season 28' premiere despite being announced as a houseguest.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 54 MINUTES AGO
Levi Banks during a photoshoot ahead of the 'Big Brother' Season 28 premiere (Image Source: Instagram | Levi Banks)
Levi Banks during a photoshoot ahead of the 'Big Brother' Season 28 premiere (Image Source: Instagram | Levi Banks)

Levi Banks was expected to enter the 'Big Brother' Season 28 house, but he withdrew shortly before move-in day. The 28-year-old explained in an Instagram video shared on July 9 that the decision came as filming approached and he realized the show was not the right fit for him. A CBS spokesperson confirmed to USA Today that Banks chose to leave the competition. Banks also said he remains on good terms with CBS and the 'Big Brother' team. Banks did not point to one incident or conflict behind his departure. “I just kinda realized that this was not the right fit for me personally,” he said in the Instagram video. He described withdrawing as “probably the hardest decision of my entire life.” Banks added that he was back home in North Carolina and remained thankful for the opportunity.

Banks, a 28-year-old North Carolina native, is a wine executive and model, and currently serves as the VP of JOLO Brands and JOLO Vineyard. He recently earned a promotion to VP of JOLO Brands Experience. He appeared in early promotional material connected to the announced 'Big Brother' Season 28 cast, but he did not enter the house during the July 9 premiere. His absence raised questions about why Levi Banks left 'Big Brother' Season 28 before filming began.

Levi Banks poses for a close-up photo shared on his Instagram account (Image Source: Instagram | Levi Banks)
Levi Banks poses for a close-up photo shared on his Instagram account (Image Source: Instagram | Levi Banks)

However, the Sun claimed Banks had been removed due to an alleged breach of a contract or nondisclosure agreement, citing an unnamed source. CBS has not publicly confirmed that account. Furthermore, Banks said he decided to withdraw, and CBS confirmed to both USA Today and Entertainment Weekly that he chose to leave. Yash Patel was widely reported to have joined the cast after Banks withdrew, although CBS has not publicly confirmed that he directly replaced Banks. Banks appeared to acknowledge the connection by ending his Instagram statement with a message of support for Patel. Patel, a 24-year-old financial analyst from Monroe Township, New Jersey, was included among the 14 houseguests entering 'Big Brother' Season 28. Patel joined the final lineup after Banks withdrew, but the network has not publicly described the move as a direct replacement.

Banks’ departure was followed by more additions and twists during the premiere. After the 14 new houseguests moved in, Julie Chen Moonves revealed that Angela Murray and 'Survivor' contestant Rick Devens would also compete for the $750,000 prize. Rachel Reilly appeared to join them, but her Season 28 return was part of a premiere twist involving a fake volcano. Moonves then revealed another reality TV player would replace Reilly, with that identity set to be revealed in a later episode.

'Big Brother' Season 28 airs on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, with episodes available the next day on Paramount+. Wednesday episodes run for 90 minutes, while the Sunday and Thursday episodes run for one hour, with live evictions scheduled for Thursdays. Viewers can also follow the Season 28 live feeds on Paramount+, Pluto TV, and limited YouTube streams. The companion series 'Big Brother: Unlocked' airs on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET, giving viewers another way to follow the Season 28 cast.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Is Dee Valladares joining ‘Big Brother’ Season 28? Inside CBS show’s casting twist
BIG BROTHER

Is Dee Valladares joining ‘Big Brother’ Season 28? Inside CBS show’s casting twist

After what Julie Chen Moonves teased during the premiere, a third alum is set to enter the ‘Big Brother’ house during Friday's ‘Unlocked’ episode.
6 hours ago
Rachel Reilly's 'Big Brother' Season 28 return comes with an unexpected twist
BIG BROTHER

Rachel Reilly's 'Big Brother' Season 28 return comes with an unexpected twist

Fan-favorite contestant Rachel Reilly first competed in Season 12 before she went on to win Season 13
10 hours ago
‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star Taylor Frankie Paul returns for Season 5 — but there's a twist
REALITY TV

‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star Taylor Frankie Paul returns for Season 5 — but there's a twist

In March, filming for Season 5 was paused due to legal issues involving Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen
12 hours ago
‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 32: Family Day puts one couple under pressure ahead of the finale
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 32: Family Day puts one couple under pressure ahead of the finale

The islanders finally reunited with their families, but emotions ran high for Sincere and Melanie
14 hours ago
Is ‘Next Gen NYC’ going to have a reunion? Fans confused after Andy Cohen’s surprise update
REALITY TV

Is ‘Next Gen NYC’ going to have a reunion? Fans confused after Andy Cohen’s surprise update

Andy Cohen's update on 'Next Gen NYC' reunion has the fans confused, with plenty of them sharing their opinions on the internet.
1 day ago
Lindsay Hubbard reveals who she texted after ‘Summer House’s Emmy nomination: ‘I texted Kyle and…’
REALITY TV

Lindsay Hubbard reveals who she texted after ‘Summer House’s Emmy nomination: ‘I texted Kyle and…’

Lindsay Hubbard is one of the original cast members, has been part of the show for over a decade, and is a fan favorite.
1 day ago
‘Love Island’ USA host Ariana Madix reacts to her first Emmy nomination ahead of Season 8 finale
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

‘Love Island’ USA host Ariana Madix reacts to her first Emmy nomination ahead of Season 8 finale

Currently filming for the Peacock show in Fiji, Ariana shares excitement over getting nominated alongside her TV heroes.
1 day ago
‘Summer House’ makes Emmy history with first-ever nomination — here are the shows it’s competing against
REALITY TV

‘Summer House’ makes Emmy history with first-ever nomination — here are the shows it’s competing against

‘Summer House’ earned its first Emmy nomination after 10 seasons, joining a competitive field in the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program category.
1 day ago
When does ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 start? Premiere date, episode schedule and where to watch
BIG BROTHER

When does ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 start? Premiere date, episode schedule and where to watch

‘Big Brother’ Season 28 will feature the exciting Time Trip theme and include the highly anticipated 1,000th original episode of the show
1 day ago
Who is Nene Royal? Thai teen 'AGT' guitarist stuns judges with vocal range and guitar skills
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Who is Nene Royal? Thai teen 'AGT' guitarist stuns judges with vocal range and guitar skills

Nene Royal wowed the judges on 'AGT,' earning four yeses with her powerful guitar-backed performance of The Cranberries' 'Zombie'.
2 days ago