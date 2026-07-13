Who is Adam Dehmlow? Meet the ‘MAFS’ contestant who called off a relationship just before the show

Adam Dehmlow got massive reactions on social media before getting hitched on 'MAFS,' after he broke up with his partner, right before the show.

'Married At First Sight' USA Season 20 just aired its first episode and introduced some very interesting contestants. One of them was Adam Dehmlow, who got social media talking with his story. Adam, who was set to marry a partner chosen by experts upon meeting her for the first time, called off his relationship days before filming began. Paul Brunson, an expert on the show, encouraged him to call off his relationship with the woman he had been seeing before going on the show. Adam's conversation with his partner, whose identity is unknown, was aired during the first episode, and it is safe to say she wasn't happy.

Adam from MAFS Season 20 (Image Source: Instagram | @adam_dehmlow)

Adam got straight to the point, informing her that he is "applying to Married At First Sight," and he has been in the process for a while. The contestant added that he wouldn't be able to see her anymore because of this, and left the person on the other end visibly shocked. Evidently, the woman does not take it well and states that he "should be sorry" in response to his apology. Then she hangs up, leading Adam to voice an awkward take that her emotional reaction meant "she definitely liked me." Adam is based in Seattle, and his LinkedIn profile shows that he works as a Material Handler at nVent. Previously, he was employed with companies such as Target and Max Muscle Sports Nutrition.

Adam frequently shares his outdoor adventures and hobbies on Instagram. He boasts more than 5k followers and frequently posts about snowboarding, lakeside adventures, and other outdoor activities. One of his Instagram videos shows him jumping from a ledge into a river, highlighting his adventurous personality. Adam's cat, Blaze the Maine Coon, is even more popular on social media, with more than 55,000 followers on Instagram. Entertainment Weekly reported that Adam has always been keen to find his 'happily ever after.' He has tried every avenue possible, from dating apps to running clubs. Adam explained that he had been pursuing the show for some time and believed its emphasis on genuine compatibility could help him find a lifelong partner.

Adam has been matched with 30-year-old Marissa, who follows the philosophy of work hard, play hard. In the last few years, the program manager has worked extensively on herself and is now ready to share her life with someone else. She came to 'MAFS' because the traditional routes did not work for her. During the premiere, it was revealed that she enjoys going to the gym, skiing, and reading. Her active lifestyle complements Adam's habits. Experts described her as a "total package, flawed and honest about it." Brunson is sure that Marissa is Adam's soulmate. "That willingness could open Adam up, and that’s exactly what we want because we want his heart, and she has the keys," he explained.

In the lead-up to the wedding, Adam gifted Marissa some activity-oriented gifts, while Marissa gave him an empty book that they could fill with their story. When they came face to face at the altar, both appeared shocked after recognizing each other. The premiere did not reveal how the pair met, ending on a cliffhanger before their wedding ceremony continued. The audience will have to wait until next Thursday to find out whether the duo tied the knot. All episodes will be streaming on Peacock.