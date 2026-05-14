‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ star issues major warning ahead of Season 27 finale

‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ Season 27 finale promises an intense case, rising tensions, and difficult choices for the squad.

'Law & Order: SVU' is one episode away from concluding Season 27. The finale episode, titled 'Monster,' will test the squad's resilience as they deal with one of the most complicated cases in the show's history. The official logline for the finale episode reads, "A procedural mistake made during the rescue of a kidnapped boy causes the case to collapse in court; as Griffin gets closer to the truth about Tynan, he finds himself in grave danger." Corey Cott, who plays Detective Jake Griffin, spoke to NBC Insider and teased an intense hour ahead. "The case itself is really intense," Cott revealed. "So we know that there's potentially more victims out there that are going to get hurt while we're sitting there with our hands tied, going, 'How do we get this guy?''

Still from 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' Season 27 finale (Image Credit: NBC)

Captain Olivia Benson and her elite squad deal with shocking crimes week after week. The addition of Chief of Detectives Kathryn Tynan has added to their problems, as she is hell-bent on ending Olivia Benson's tenure at the Manhattan SVU. She finally suspended Benson when she refused to answer questions about a victim's history in Episode 19. Furthermore, to add insult to injury, Benson was held in contempt of court and handcuffed. Later, at the precinct, Tynan forced her to turn in her gun and badge. The situation is especially difficult for Detective Griffin, who views Tynan as a parental figure while also remaining one of Benson's closest confidants. His loyalty appears to be divided between the two women. During the interview with the same outlet, Cott revealed, "There's a lot going on in Griff's little mind."

Still from 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' Season 27 finale (Image Credit: NBC)

The finale episode will explore parallel storylines, focusing on the tense dynamic unfolding between Chief Tynan and Captain Benson, as well as the squad's pursuit of a dangerous criminal. The official teaser for the episode begins with a courtroom showdown that takes a bad turn when a judge proclaims, "The search was illegal. I am required to release Mr. Caine." We then hear Benson addressing her squad to stay vigilant: "I want to know his every move," followed by a shot of a search party combing through the woods. "This guy is evil," Benson’s voiceover says, giving viewers a peek into the chilling case ahead. The 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' finale airs Thursday at 9.00 p.m. ET on NBC, and streams the next day on Peacock.