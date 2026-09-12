‘Ginny & Georgia’ star teases season 4 release window: ‘It’ll come out…’

Season 3 ended with Georgia’s pregnancy twist, setting up paternity questions and tensions for Season 4

‘Ginny & Georgia’ fans still do not have an official Season 4 release date, but Sara Waisglass has offered a clearer update on the wait. Waisglass, who plays Max on the Netflix series, said the new season has already been filmed and suggested viewers will not be left waiting as long as they did between earlier installments. In an exclusive interview with Us Magazine, the actor said, “The time between season 1 and season 2 was heinous. But there was a pandemic happening so cut us some slack.”

She then gave fans the closest thing to a release window so far. “We shot season 3 in 2024 and it came out in 2025. Then we shot season 4 in 2025 and it’ll come out soon,” she said. Netflix has not announced when ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 4 will premiere. However, Waisglass said she expects the next chapter to arrive sooner than the gap that separated the show’s first two seasons. “People aren’t going to have to wait three years for it, which is all I really care about,” she added.

Sara Waisglass as Max Baker in a still from ‘Ginny & Georgia’ (Image Source: Netflix)

Season 3 ended with several unresolved questions for the Miller family. Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Austin (Diesel La Torraca) helped Georgia (Brianne Howey) avoid prison time by framing her ex Gil (Aaron Ashmore) for murder. The family’s relief did not last long, as the finale ended with Ginny realizing Georgia was pregnant. The show left the father’s identity unclear, with Paul (Scott Porter) and Joe (Raymond Ablack) both still part of Georgia’s complicated personal life.

Waisglass also teased that Season 4 could work as a larger turning point for the series. "It’s been a really, really good time [filming season 4]. I just love it so much. I could talk about it for hours," she said. "I found that the ending could go either way. It could be the end or it could not be. So that’s always a good way to leave a show, because I always like when there’s a little wink, wink, nudge, nudge at the end of a show where it is leaving it open-ended."

An image of Austin and Ginny from the Season 3 finale of 'Ginny & Georgia' (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Amanda Matlovich)

The actor said she still hopes the series continues beyond Season 4. “I do think the payoff is amazing,” Waisglass said, adding that the show has been supported by “a really, really dedicated and passionate fan base that really roots for and understands their favorite characters.”

Max will also have her own emotional thread in the upcoming season. Waisglass said Season 4 will follow Max as she tries to repair what has changed within her friend group. “She’s feeling left out, so it’s going to be very fun for audiences to see how she tries to get back with her friends and heal what has kind of been lost — and if her friends are up for that or not. People are going to have to wait and see,” she teased.

Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller and Sara Waisglass as Max Baker in a still from ‘Ginny & Georgia’ (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

Her relationship with Marcus (Felix Mallard) will also be tested after Season 3 showed Max helping her brother get support for his drinking and mental health struggles. “Picking up in season 4, you really get a good dose of what Max and Marcus’ dynamic is like, because they’ve always been this amazing dynamic duo. This is a very intense moment in their relationship — probably the most at odds they’ve ever been,” Waisglass said. Previous seasons of ‘Ginny & Georgia’ are currently streaming on Netflix.