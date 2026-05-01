MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘RHOBH’ 15 Reunion Part 2 Recap: Sutton gets candid about alcohol use but Dorit has something to say

During the reunion, Andy asked Dorit about her thoughts on Sutton's personal growth
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 2 DAYS AGO
Stills from 'RHOBH' Season 15 Reunion featuring Sutton Stracke and Dorit Kemsley (Cover Image Source: Bravo)
Stills from 'RHOBH' Season 15 Reunion featuring Sutton Stracke and Dorit Kemsley (Cover Image Source: Bravo)

The much-awaited ‘RHOBH’ Season 15 Reunion Part 2 featured quite a few heated exchanges between the fellow Housewives. The second part of the reunion started with the host, Andy Cohen, asking Amanda her thoughts on Erika asking ChatGPT about her. The Bravo star responded that she was bothered by Erika’s actions as the platform fetches information from Reddit and other similar sources. “And we all have horrible things about us on Reddit,” added Amanda. The reunion then screened a glimpse from a previous episode, where Bozoma was reading about herself on ChatGPT. Andy then addressed Bozoma, asking, "When Amanda asked about you, ChatGPT brought up skepticism about your short tenures at major corporations. What was your response to that?" She responded by explaining that a Chief Marketing Officer’s tenure is comparatively “short.”

Kyle mentioned that no one should be "criticizing" anyone else’s business. Soon, Dorit jumped in, saying she just “had to open that door.” Listening to her, Andy asked Dorit which businesses of hers Kyle did not support. Kyle asked whether she was referring to her recent book release, which she, Erika, and Sutton did not attend. The two got into a heated argument while sharing their thoughts on the topic. Dorit criticized Kyle for not supporting her "first business venture in years," and Kyle went on to list various business ventures that Dorit had in the past and how she had been there for her. Dorit then added, "I’m not going to beg anyone to come support me." Further in the reunion, Andy asked Kyle about her current relationship with Mauricio. He also asked a question from a fan, who wondered whether Kyle would be asking for “half of The Agency” if she were to file for divorce. “Well, it’s mine. Half of it's mine,” responded Kyle. Sutton added, “Money changes things, especially men. Men and money, they become a beast together.”

A still from 'RHOBH' Season 15 Reunion featuring Dorit Kemsley (Image Source: @Bravo)
A still from 'RHOBH' Season 15 Reunion featuring Dorit Kemsley (Image Source: Bravo)

Later in the reunion, Kyle also opened up about a previous partner she had dated who didn’t want to be in front of the camera. Andy asked her whether her decision to stay on the show might have led to her breakup, and she said, “It wasn’t that. There wasn’t any ultimatum or anything like that, and I didn’t say I’m choosing a television show over this person. It wasn’t like that.” Additionally, a clip from a previous episode was played featuring Dorit noting that she had “protected” Kyle over the years at all costs, “even when I felt the most betrayed.” Andy asked whether she was referring to Kyle’s off-camera relationship. Dorit agreed and added, “In the many, many, many times that it was a big topic of conversation and knowing things and having to lie, and it’s not particularly nice.” 

Later during the ‘RHOBH’ reunion, Andy asked Dorit about her thoughts on Sutton's “personal growth.” She mentioned that she was one of the first people to notice her progress. However, she said, “but then...” and laughed mockingly. Andy also mentioned Erika’s take on Sutton’s drinking habits and that she had quit vodka. “Sutton, what made you decide to ease up?” asked Andy. The Bravo star Sutton recalled not drinking for over three months after the show’s previous season. “It’s so much better for me,” she said. Andy asked whether she had a “problematic relationship” with alcohol. Sutton responded that this “may be” the case and that she thought she was “getting lost.” However, she said she wasn’t drinking “too much” but “too frequently” and needed a reset.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? Latest champion and Final Jeopardy answer revealed
REALITY TV

Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? Latest champion and Final Jeopardy answer revealed

Kate Brody, Stephanie Perkins and Harsha Hebbale come face-to-face in the latest bout of 'Jeopardy!'
1 day ago
Andy Cohen finally breaks silence on 'Real Housewives of Miami' future: 'Don't have a slot...'
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI (RHOM)

Andy Cohen finally breaks silence on 'Real Housewives of Miami' future: 'Don't have a slot...'

Andy revealed some key details about ‘RHOM’ future and opened up with fans about the show’s upcoming season and the busy schedule.
2 days ago
‘RHOBH’ Season 15 Reunion Drama: Kyle Richards reveals if staying on show ruined her relationship
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS

‘RHOBH’ Season 15 Reunion Drama: Kyle Richards reveals if staying on show ruined her relationship

The latest part of the reunion saw Kyle open up about her off-camera relationship after her split from Mauricio
2 days ago
‘RHOBH’ 15 Reunion Part 2 sees Dorit claim Kyle didn’t support her — but Kyle’s response says otherwise
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS

‘RHOBH’ 15 Reunion Part 2 sees Dorit claim Kyle didn’t support her — but Kyle’s response says otherwise

The latest part of the Season 15 reunion saw Dorit slam Kyle as the book launch drama took center stage
2 days ago
‘Summer House’ spinoff ‘In The City’ will spotlight Amanda Batula and West Wilson’s relationship drama
REALITY TV

‘Summer House’ spinoff ‘In The City’ will spotlight Amanda Batula and West Wilson’s relationship drama

A surprise cameo and newly filmed scenes will bring Amanda and West’s off-screen story into focus
2 days ago
Robert Irwin opens up about new role in 'Dancing With The Stars' spinoff show: 'Witney and I...'
DANCING WITH THE STARS

Robert Irwin opens up about new role in 'Dancing With The Stars' spinoff show: 'Witney and I...'

The upcoming spinoff is titled 'Dancing With The Stars: The Next Pro' and will take a close look at the journeys of the pro dancers on the show.
2 days ago
‘Million Dollar Secret’ winner Nick Pellecchia returns to screens on new Netflix show in a major switch
REALITY TV

‘Million Dollar Secret’ winner Nick Pellecchia returns to screens on new Netflix show in a major switch

After winning the game of deception, Nick is headed to the singles’ villa to look for his potential romantic connection.
3 days ago
‘Million Dollar Secret’ Season 2 winner reveals what's next after massive success: 'I plan on...'
REALITY TV

‘Million Dollar Secret’ Season 2 winner reveals what's next after massive success: 'I plan on...'

The three finalists, Kaleb, Lauren, and Nick, participated in the final game in the Trophy Room
3 days ago
‘Survivor 50’ Episode 10 Recap: MrBeast’s Super Beware twist explained as it delivers one huge change
THE SURVIVOR (2000)

‘Survivor 50’ Episode 10 Recap: MrBeast’s Super Beware twist explained as it delivers one huge change

The latest episode of the reality competition series featured MrBeast as the second celebrity guest on the island.
3 days ago
Who won ‘Million Dollar Secret’ Season 2? Finale twists, fake clues and brutal eliminations explained
REALITY TV

Who won ‘Million Dollar Secret’ Season 2? Finale twists, fake clues and brutal eliminations explained

The remaining finalists went through unexpected activities and a shocking final game led to a million dollar swap.
3 days ago