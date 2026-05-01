‘RHOBH’ 15 Reunion Part 2 Recap: Sutton gets candid about alcohol use but Dorit has something to say

During the reunion, Andy asked Dorit about her thoughts on Sutton's personal growth

The much-awaited ‘RHOBH’ Season 15 Reunion Part 2 featured quite a few heated exchanges between the fellow Housewives. The second part of the reunion started with the host, Andy Cohen, asking Amanda her thoughts on Erika asking ChatGPT about her. The Bravo star responded that she was bothered by Erika’s actions as the platform fetches information from Reddit and other similar sources. “And we all have horrible things about us on Reddit,” added Amanda. The reunion then screened a glimpse from a previous episode, where Bozoma was reading about herself on ChatGPT. Andy then addressed Bozoma, asking, "When Amanda asked about you, ChatGPT brought up skepticism about your short tenures at major corporations. What was your response to that?" She responded by explaining that a Chief Marketing Officer’s tenure is comparatively “short.”

Kyle mentioned that no one should be "criticizing" anyone else’s business. Soon, Dorit jumped in, saying she just “had to open that door.” Listening to her, Andy asked Dorit which businesses of hers Kyle did not support. Kyle asked whether she was referring to her recent book release, which she, Erika, and Sutton did not attend. The two got into a heated argument while sharing their thoughts on the topic. Dorit criticized Kyle for not supporting her "first business venture in years," and Kyle went on to list various business ventures that Dorit had in the past and how she had been there for her. Dorit then added, "I’m not going to beg anyone to come support me." Further in the reunion, Andy asked Kyle about her current relationship with Mauricio. He also asked a question from a fan, who wondered whether Kyle would be asking for “half of The Agency” if she were to file for divorce. “Well, it’s mine. Half of it's mine,” responded Kyle. Sutton added, “Money changes things, especially men. Men and money, they become a beast together.”

A still from 'RHOBH' Season 15 Reunion featuring Dorit Kemsley (Image Source: Bravo)

Later in the reunion, Kyle also opened up about a previous partner she had dated who didn’t want to be in front of the camera. Andy asked her whether her decision to stay on the show might have led to her breakup, and she said, “It wasn’t that. There wasn’t any ultimatum or anything like that, and I didn’t say I’m choosing a television show over this person. It wasn’t like that.” Additionally, a clip from a previous episode was played featuring Dorit noting that she had “protected” Kyle over the years at all costs, “even when I felt the most betrayed.” Andy asked whether she was referring to Kyle’s off-camera relationship. Dorit agreed and added, “In the many, many, many times that it was a big topic of conversation and knowing things and having to lie, and it’s not particularly nice.”

Later during the ‘RHOBH’ reunion, Andy asked Dorit about her thoughts on Sutton's “personal growth.” She mentioned that she was one of the first people to notice her progress. However, she said, “but then...” and laughed mockingly. Andy also mentioned Erika’s take on Sutton’s drinking habits and that she had quit vodka. “Sutton, what made you decide to ease up?” asked Andy. The Bravo star Sutton recalled not drinking for over three months after the show’s previous season. “It’s so much better for me,” she said. Andy asked whether she had a “problematic relationship” with alcohol. Sutton responded that this “may be” the case and that she thought she was “getting lost.” However, she said she wasn’t drinking “too much” but “too frequently” and needed a reset.