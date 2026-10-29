‘RHOC’ Season 20 reunion sets release date as trailer teases a blast from Vicki’s past

Andy Cohen’s question about Vicki’s past gets cast talking in the ‘RHOC’ Season 20 reunion trailer.

20 seasons in, ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ is taking the reunion back to Vicki Gunvalson’s backyard, at least in spirit. The set is modeled on her grotto in Coto de Caza, and Tamra Judge wastes no time taking a dip in the reunion trailer. Andy Cohen, meanwhile, has some catching up to do with Vicki about her ex-husband, Donn Gunvalson. A question about whether she would take him back has her castmates asking their own questions.

Bravo has set the two-part ‘RHOC’ Season 20 reunion for Thursday, November 5, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Part 2 airs a week later, on Thursday, November 12, at the same time. Peacock viewers can watch extended and uncensored versions the day after each Bravo broadcast. That means the episodes arrive on the streaming service on November 6 and November 13, respectively.

(L–R) Gina Kirschenheiter, Shannon Storms Beador and Heather Dubrow in the ‘RHOC’ Season 20 reunion trailer (Image Source: Bravo/YouTube)

In the trailer, Cohen revisits Vicki’s admission that she regrets divorcing Donn. He wants to know what she would say if her ex-husband asked to get back together. “The answer would be, ‘We have a lot to talk about,’” she replies. Shannon Storms Beador and Heather Dubrow look surprised, while Gina Kirschenheiter puts the follow-up question plainly: “So, you’re saying there’s a chance?” Vicki’s answer gives them something to discuss, though it doesn’t confirm a reconciliation is happening.

There is more for Vicki to answer once the conversation turns to Carmella Garcia. The newcomer discusses her breakup with Danny Hampel, and the two women also revisit comments about her parenting. “I never said anything about her being a bad mother,” Vicki insists. Dubrow disputes her account, only for Vicki to mock her with exaggerated hand gestures. Garcia stands by her own version of events, saying, “Never once was I not honest.”

Dubrow’s exchange with Kirschenheiter is no friendlier. Kirschenheiter calls her out over a comment about her engagement ring, and Dubrow replies, “Because it probably takes someone secure to be my friend, and maybe that’s not you.” Beador and Judge clash again, while Pedranti hints that Judge knows ‘the truth’ about an unspecified matter. Elsewhere, Dubrow tells Judge and Pedranti, ‘You want her to go down, and you want me to do it,’ though the trailer doesn't clarify whom she means. Between those arguments, Emily Simpson tearfully discusses how motherhood has differed from what she imagined.

The final installment puts Emily and Gina’s friendships with Heather under further strain. As Bravo’s Part 2 description puts it, “The reunion concludes as Emily and Gina’s friendships with Heather reach their breaking point.” The same preview adds, “Emily shares an update on Luke’s diagnosis.” After the relationship questions and confrontations, the women close the reunion by marking 20 years of Housewives, with a set that brings the celebration back to the show’s beginnings.