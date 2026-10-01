‘Love Island USA’ host joins Peacock’s sci-fi drama ‘Future Housewives’

'Future Housewives' is set in New Beverly Hills, a wealthy asteroid colony populated by socialites

Ariana Madix is adding another scripted role to her television career. The 'Love Island USA' host has joined 'Future Housewives', a sci-fi drama in development at Peacock. The series comes from Brannon Braga and Seth MacFarlane. Madix will also executive produce the project. 'Future Housewives' is set in New Beverly Hills, a wealthy asteroid colony populated by socialites. The residents use bioengineered beauty treatments and live surrounded by luxury. Their world is made up of competitions, scandals, and social struggles that go beyond the boundaries of Earth. The arrival of an outsider begins to disrupt the community and brings its residents’ isolation to light as society continues to move forward.

A still of Ariana Madix on 'DWTS' (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

The show combines elements of science fiction and satire with the reality TV genre. Madix portrays a young and idealistic outsider who comes to New Beverly Hills and finds herself among socialites who lead meticulously controlled lives. Madix became widely known through Bravo's 'Vanderpump Rules' before hosting Peacock's 'Love Island USA'. Her scripted television credits include NBC's 'St. Denis Medical' and ABC's 'Will Trent'. She has also appeared in films including Lifetime's 'Buying Back My Daughter' and 'Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader'. Madix made her Broadway debut in 2024 as Roxie Hart in 'Chicago'. She currently stars on Broadway as Connie Francis in 'Just in Time'.

Braga has extensive science fiction television credits, including 'Star Trek: The Next Generation', 'Star Trek: Voyager', and 'Star Trek: Enterprise'. He previously collaborated with Seth MacFarlane on 'The Orville'. Virtual reality expert Jaron Lanier will serve as a co-executive producer, and Universal Global Television will produce the project.

A still of Ariana Madix (Image Source: Instagram | @arianamadix)

'Future Housewives' is the first scripted project in development from Madix's production company, Over Fences. The project marks another step in her work behind the camera. Peacock has not announced a premiere date for 'Future Housewives' as the project remains in development. Seth MacFarlane's Fuzzy Door banner is producing the project with Erica Huggins, while Rachel Hargreaves-Heald and Emily Kochman are overseeing the series.