MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘Love Island’ USA host Ariana Madix reacts to her first Emmy nomination ahead of Season 8 finale

Currently filming for the Peacock show in Fiji, Ariana shares excitement over getting nominated alongside her TV heroes.
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 5 HOURS AGO
Ariana Madix attends the 2026 Vulture Reality Masterminds Celebration at The Lawn Club in New York City. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil)
Ariana Madix attends the 2026 Vulture Reality Masterminds Celebration at The Lawn Club in New York City. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil)

While all ‘Love Island’ USA fans are eagerly waiting for the Peacock show’s finale, the host, Ariana Madix, has earned a notable accolade. ‘Vanderpump Rules’ alum has received her first Emmy nomination for Best Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program. The news broke with the recent 2026 Emmy nominations reveal, but since she has been in Fiji, currently filming the dating show’s eighth season, she was initially unaware of it. In her latest interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she opened up about the moment she learned the news: “I was dead asleep. It was 4:30 in the morning here. And my room phone, not my cell phone, started ringing, and as an anxious person, that is terrifying. So I ran over to answer the phone, worried that something bad had happened. And it was my team calling to tell me about it and to congratulate, and we were all so excited on the phone.”

The cast of 'Love Island USA' Season 6 is to be revealed tomorrow as Ariana Madix gets ready to debut as host in Peacock's show (YouTube/Peacock)
Ariana Madix gets ready to debut as host in Peacock's 'Love Island USA' Season 6  (Image Source: YouTube | @Peacock)

Ariana noted that she was still half asleep when she received the call and heard the news because she “went back to sleep almost wondering if that had really just happened.” However, when she later realized it was not a dream but had actually happened, she was “so over the moon” about being nominated for the category. Along with her, notable personalities have also been nominated, including RuPaul Charles (for ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’), Alan Cumming (for ‘The Traitors’), Jeff Probst (for ‘Survivor’), and Kristen Kish (for ‘Top Chef’). Ariana reflected on the fellow nominees and shared that it was a “really crazy and amazing and cool feeling” to see the people she calls her TV heroes. ‘Love Island’ USA host added, “I know there’s kind of this joke that people make of it’s just an honor to be nominated, but it is so true. It’s such a huge honor to be nominated, especially to be nominated in the category where these are people who are the absolute best at what they do.”

Ariana Madix in 'Love Island USA' Season 7 (Cover Image Source: @Peacock)
Ariana Madix in 'Love Island USA' Season 7 (Cover Image Source: @Peacock)

Ariana Madix’s journey with the Peacock show began in 2003, when she started hosting from Season 6. Over the years, the show has become a fan favorite and gained massive popularity across the U.S. Even before joining the Peacock show, Ariana had been sharing her love for the franchise, which is why being nominated for her first-ever Emmy, for the show she has loved so much, felt “extra special.” “I think part of the reason why maybe people wanted to see me nominated in this category is hopefully that they can see my love for the job and my love for the show translate on the screen. At least I hope so,” she noted. 

Soon, she will be celebrating the big moment of her career with her team at a “lovely beach bar” in Fiji. “The hotel that this beach bar is at, there are some really amazing, beautiful people who work there. I promised them the last time I was over there that we would do the Zara Larsson ‘Lush Life’ dance together. And I think tonight I’m going to make that happen,” she added. Fans can enjoy the upcoming 78th Emmy Awards on September 14 at 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT on NBC and can also livestream it on Peacock.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Lindsay Hubbard reveals who she texted after ‘Summer House’s Emmy nomination: ‘I texted Kyle and…’
REALITY TV

Lindsay Hubbard reveals who she texted after ‘Summer House’s Emmy nomination: ‘I texted Kyle and…’

Lindsay Hubbard is one of the original cast members, has been part of the show for over a decade, and is a fan favorite.
2 hours ago
‘Summer House’ makes Emmy history with first-ever nomination — here are the shows it’s competing against
REALITY TV

‘Summer House’ makes Emmy history with first-ever nomination — here are the shows it’s competing against

‘Summer House’ earned its first Emmy nomination after 10 seasons, joining a competitive field in the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program category.
7 hours ago
When does ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 start? Premiere date, episode schedule and where to watch
BIG BROTHER

When does ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 start? Premiere date, episode schedule and where to watch

‘Big Brother’ Season 28 will feature the exciting Time Trip theme and include the highly anticipated 1,000th original episode of the show
7 hours ago
Who is Nene Royal? Thai teen 'AGT' guitarist stuns judges with vocal range and guitar skills
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Who is Nene Royal? Thai teen 'AGT' guitarist stuns judges with vocal range and guitar skills

Nene Royal wowed the judges on 'AGT,' earning four yeses with her powerful guitar-backed performance of The Cranberries' 'Zombie'.
23 hours ago
‘Shark Tank’ Season 18 welcomes YouTube’s most-subscribed creator as guest shark
SHARK TANK (2009)

‘Shark Tank’ Season 18 welcomes YouTube’s most-subscribed creator as guest shark

While Kendra Scott and Rashaun Williams will return as permanent sharks, the ABC show will introduce renowned personalities as guest sharks.
1 day ago
Who is Rick Devens? Meet the ‘Survivor’ contestant joining ‘Big Brother’ Season 28
BIG BROTHER

Who is Rick Devens? Meet the ‘Survivor’ contestant joining ‘Big Brother’ Season 28

Rick Devens first garnered attention when he participated in 'Survivor: Edge of Extinction' in 2019
1 day ago
Who is Salina EsTitties? Meet the ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ star joining ‘Big Brother’ Season 28
BIG BROTHER

Who is Salina EsTitties? Meet the ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ star joining ‘Big Brother’ Season 28

Jason De Puy, aka Salina EsTitties, shares excitement about being on the CBS show and also opens up about his strategy going into the ‘Big Brother’ house.
1 day ago
What is Family Day on ‘Love Island USA’? Relatives to enter Season 8 villa in emotional pre-finale twist
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

What is Family Day on ‘Love Island USA’? Relatives to enter Season 8 villa in emotional pre-finale twist

The upcoming episode will feature islanders’ family members arriving in the villa and meeting the remaining couples ahead of the finale.
1 day ago
Are Kayda and Zach still together on ‘Love Island’ USA? ‘Situationship’ debate sparks villa drama
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

Are Kayda and Zach still together on ‘Love Island’ USA? ‘Situationship’ debate sparks villa drama

While Kayda and Zach were moving forward in their connection, certain remarks from female islanders didn’t sit well with Kayda.
1 day ago
Who are Royal Lasers? ‘AGT’ Season 21 trio earns Terry Crews' Golden Buzzer after unique glow-in-the-dark act
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Who are Royal Lasers? ‘AGT’ Season 21 trio earns Terry Crews' Golden Buzzer after unique glow-in-the-dark act

Royal Lasers wowed the audience, but the biggest twist came before the ‘AGT’ judges even shared their thoughts
1 day ago