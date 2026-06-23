'Grey's Anatomy' star joins Elisabeth Moss' Hulu courtroom drama — what we know about 'Conviction' so far

The upcoming Hulu series will see Moss play an ambitious attorney whose life begins unraveling after she takes on a high-profile murder case

Hulu's upcoming legal drama series 'Conviction' has added a popular 'Grey's Anatomy' star to its expanding cast. Variety exclusively reported on June 22 that Kevin McKidd, who rose to prominence after playing Dr. Owen Hunt on the long-running medical drama series, has joined the project alongside Elisabeth Moss. The drama series marks the Scottish actor's first television role since he ended his 18-year stint on 'Grey's Anatomy' in May this year. Furthermore, the series will adapt Jack Jordan's novel of the same name, which was released in the United Kingdom on June 22, 2023, and is set for its North American release on January 5, 2027. Hulu gave the project a series order in February, with 'The Good Doctor' creator David Shore joining as the writer.

'Conviction' marks the third collaboration between Moss and Hulu, as the actress previously starred in the Emmy-winning series, 'The Handmaid's Tale' and its sequel, 'The Testaments.' The 43-year-old star will play Neve Harper, an ambitious attorney whose life begins unraveling after she takes on a high-profile murder case in which a man is accused of setting his home on fire to murder his wife. "When a mysterious stranger begins blackmailing Neve, she is forced to compromise every legal, moral and ethical obligation to gain an acquittal — or else risk her dark secrets being exposed," states the official logline. Information about the production schedule and release date of 'Conviction' is being kept under wraps for now.

Elisabeth Moss as seen in 'The Handmaid's Tale' (Image Source: Instagram | @handmaidsonhulu)

Moreover, details about McKidd’s role have not been disclosed as of this writing either. He and Moss will star alongside Jimmi Simpson, Linda Emond, José Zúñiga, Sebastian De Souza, Zainab Jah, Adam Godley, and Ashley Zukerman. The 52-year-old star was seen in Danny Boyle's 1996 black comedy 'Trainspotting,' and has appeared in other films including '16 Years of Alcohol,' 'Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief,' and 'Home Sweet Hell.' He was last seen on the big screen in Justin Baldoni's directorial venture, 'It Ends With Us.' On television, he played Lucius Vorenus in HBO's historical drama series, 'Rome.' He also played Dan Vasser in the sci-fi series 'Journeyman' and voiced Fenn Rau in 2016's animated series, 'Star Wars Rebels.'

An image of Kevin McKidd as Dr. Owen Hunt in 'Grey's Anatomy' (Image Source: Instagram | @therealkmckidd)

In addition to adapting the screenplay, Shore will also serve as the showrunner of Hulu's 'Conviction.' He will executive produce the series along with Erin Gunn under his Shore Z Productions banner. Similarly, the show's lead star Moss will also be among the executive producers under her Love & Squalor Pictures banner with Lindsey McManus. Others include Gunn for Shore Z Productions, Lisa Harrison, Ann Johnson, Warren Littlefield, Bert Salke of Co-Lab21, and author Jordan.