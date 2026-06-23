MEAWW Entertainment Logo

'Grey's Anatomy' star joins Elisabeth Moss' Hulu courtroom drama — what we know about 'Conviction' so far

The upcoming Hulu series will see Moss play an ambitious attorney whose life begins unraveling after she takes on a high-profile murder case
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
PUBLISHED 9 MINUTES AGO
An image of actress Elisabeth Moss from May 2025 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @handmaidsonhulu)
An image of actress Elisabeth Moss from May 2025 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @handmaidsonhulu)

Hulu's upcoming legal drama series 'Conviction' has added a popular 'Grey's Anatomy' star to its expanding cast. Variety exclusively reported on June 22 that Kevin McKidd, who rose to prominence after playing Dr. Owen Hunt on the long-running medical drama series, has joined the project alongside Elisabeth Moss. The drama series marks the Scottish actor's first television role since he ended his 18-year stint on 'Grey's Anatomy' in May this year. Furthermore, the series will adapt Jack Jordan's novel of the same name, which was released in the United Kingdom on June 22, 2023, and is set for its North American release on January 5, 2027. Hulu gave the project a series order in February, with 'The Good Doctor' creator David Shore joining as the writer.  

'Conviction' marks the third collaboration between Moss and Hulu, as the actress previously starred in the Emmy-winning series, 'The Handmaid's Tale' and its sequel, 'The Testaments.' The 43-year-old star will play Neve Harper, an ambitious attorney whose life begins unraveling after she takes on a high-profile murder case in which a man is accused of setting his home on fire to murder his wife. "When a mysterious stranger begins blackmailing Neve, she is forced to compromise every legal, moral and ethical obligation to gain an acquittal — or else risk her dark secrets being exposed," states the official logline. Information about the production schedule and release date of 'Conviction' is being kept under wraps for now.  

Elisabeth Moss as seen in 'The Handmaid's Tale' (Image Source: Instagram | @handmaidsonhulu)
Elisabeth Moss as seen in 'The Handmaid's Tale' (Image Source: Instagram | @handmaidsonhulu)

Moreover, details about McKidd’s role have not been disclosed as of this writing either. He and Moss will star alongside Jimmi Simpson, Linda Emond, José Zúñiga, Sebastian De Souza, Zainab Jah, Adam Godley, and Ashley Zukerman. The 52-year-old star was seen in Danny Boyle's 1996 black comedy 'Trainspotting,' and has appeared in other films including '16 Years of Alcohol,' 'Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief,' and 'Home Sweet Hell.' He was last seen on the big screen in Justin Baldoni's directorial venture, 'It Ends With Us.' On television, he played Lucius Vorenus in HBO's historical drama series, 'Rome.' He also played Dan Vasser in the sci-fi series 'Journeyman' and voiced Fenn Rau in 2016's animated series, 'Star Wars Rebels.'

An image of Kevin McKidd as Dr. Owen Hunt in 'Grey's Anatomy' (Image Source: Instagram | @therealmckidd)
An image of Kevin McKidd as Dr. Owen Hunt in 'Grey's Anatomy' (Image Source: Instagram | @therealkmckidd)

In addition to adapting the screenplay, Shore will also serve as the showrunner of Hulu's 'Conviction.' He will executive produce the series along with Erin Gunn under his Shore Z Productions banner. Similarly, the show's lead star Moss will also be among the executive producers under her Love & Squalor Pictures banner with Lindsey McManus. Others include Gunn for Shore Z Productions, Lisa Harrison, Ann Johnson, Warren Littlefield, Bert Salke of Co-Lab21, and author Jordan.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? Adam Remsen faces tough competition in his seventh game
TV

Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight? Adam Remsen faces tough competition in his seventh game

Adam Remsen faces off against Kyla Wall-Polin and Carlos Cea from California for his seventh game.
1 hour ago
Has ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ been renewed for Season 5? CTV drops exciting news ahead of finale episode
TV

Has ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ been renewed for Season 5? CTV drops exciting news ahead of finale episode

The long-running romantic drama is based on the bestselling novel series by Robyn Carr, and it recently concluded Season 4.
13 hours ago
Who plays Azul Ramos? Here's where you've seen Yellowstone’s ‘Dutton Ranch’ star before
YELLOWSTONE

Who plays Azul Ramos? Here's where you've seen Yellowstone’s ‘Dutton Ranch’ star before

Azul Ramos works as a foreman at Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton's ranch, however, we've seen him in some pretty popular shows.
15 hours ago
Has ‘The Agency’ been renewed for Season 3? All we know about spy thriller’s future after Season 2 release
TV

Has ‘The Agency’ been renewed for Season 3? All we know about spy thriller’s future after Season 2 release

'The Agency' Season 2 saw Michael Fassbender's CIA operative work as a double agent and spy on his own agency to rescue his lover Samia from prison.
16 hours ago
Is the Bottle Tree in 'From' Season 4 real? Episode 9's ritual twist explained before finale
TV

Is the Bottle Tree in 'From' Season 4 real? Episode 9's ritual twist explained before finale

'From' Season 4 episode 9 turns the Bottle Tree into Fromville’s biggest risk as Tabitha and Jade head into the tunnels.
17 hours ago
What is Sheepstealer dragon in ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 and why it rejected Rhaena, explained
HOUSE OF THE DRAGON (2022)

What is Sheepstealer dragon in ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 and why it rejected Rhaena, explained

Showrunner Ryan Condal shed light on Sheepstealer’s wild behavior during the Battle of the Gullets, which contributed to a major character’s death.
20 hours ago
Will there be Season 5 of 'The Way Home'? Showrunners reveal surprising plans they had after the finale
TV

Will there be Season 5 of 'The Way Home'? Showrunners reveal surprising plans they had after the finale

'The Way Home' Season 4 finale delivered answers to many of the show's biggest mysteries
20 hours ago
Who is KC Goodwin in ‘The Way Home’? Hallmark show's Season 4 finale bittersweet ending explained
TV

Who is KC Goodwin in ‘The Way Home’? Hallmark show's Season 4 finale bittersweet ending explained

KC Goodwin’s identity ties together the Landry and Goodwin families as the Hallmark drama ends with one last pond jump.
20 hours ago
Did Aegon survive Battle of the Gullet? 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 premiere reveals reckless king's fate
HOUSE OF THE DRAGON (2022)

Did Aegon survive Battle of the Gullet? 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 premiere reveals reckless king's fate

In the Season 3 premiere, Aegon is seen as a battered king whose life quickly comes under threat
21 hours ago
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 Episode 1: Battle of the Gullet delivers devastating blow to Rhaenyra Targaryen
HOUSE OF THE DRAGON (2022)

‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 Episode 1: Battle of the Gullet delivers devastating blow to Rhaenyra Targaryen

The Season 3 premiere episode delves into the naval battle that ends in the catastrophic death of a future heir to the Iron Throne.
23 hours ago