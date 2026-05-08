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Oliver Stark opens up about Buck's future on '9-1-1' after life-changing Season 9 finale

Apart from the violent hospital attack that affected Eddie and Athena, Buck had a life-altering moment in the '9-1-1' Season 9 finale.
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A still from '9-1-1' season 9 (Cover Image Source: Disney | Christopher Willard)
A still from '9-1-1' season 9 (Cover Image Source: Disney | Christopher Willard)

Season 9 of '9-1-1' didn't go out without a bang! In an incredibly grounded season finale episode that had major implications for all the leading characters, Angela Bassett's Athena fought for her life after being shot by the crooked Detective Hooks. On the other hand, Hooks also helped a man intent on killing Bassett by pointing him in the right direction. The man subsequently unleashed hell inside the hospital, shooting a patient and stabbing Ryan Guzman's Eddie. The situation was finally brought under control after Station 118 sprang to action, and Buck and Harry were able to stop the shooter from killing Athena while the latter was asleep. 

Ryan Guzman as Eddie in '9-1-1' (Image Credit: @911onabc | Instagram)
A still of Ryan Guzman as Eddie in '9-1-1' (Image Credit: @911onabc | Instagram)

The episode ended with Athena turning a new page and May commencing her studies at nursing school. Meanwhile, Buck decided to become Theo's foster parent after the child's parents died. The situation was doubly significant for Buck as he had previously donated his sperm to Theo's parents. Speaking in an interview with PEOPLE magazine, actor Oliver Stark, who plays Buck on the ABC show, reflected on his character's decision. Stark mentioned, "Dad is a strong word. He's stepping up in a place where there is a void and Theo needs someone to step up and Buck is doing that. I don't think Buck is viewing it necessarily in this moment as I'm a dad now."

A still from '9-1-1' season 9 (Image Source: Disney | Christopher Willard)
A still from '9-1-1' season 9 (Image Source: Disney | Christopher Willard)

Stark also teased that, in the upcoming Season 10, Buck's emotional landscape will be further complicated. "I think we have space to get into finding out who is or who isn't in Theo's life and why Buck needs to be the one to step up. But yeah, I don't think Buck is yet in the mindset of I'm this child's father now. I just think he feels like he has an obligation and a duty to be there, seeing as it's his friends that died. But I think he's certainly intimidated and aware of the magnitude of the position he's stepping into." Furthermore, Stark also stated that "there are going to be more difficulties" for his character as the show progresses into the next season.

A still of lijah M. Cooper, Aisha Hinds, Ryan Guzman, and Kenneth Choi on '9-1-1' (Image Source: Disney | Christopher Willard)
A still of Lijah M. Cooper, Aisha Hinds, Ryan Guzman, and Kenneth Choi on '9-1-1' (Image Source: Disney | Christopher Willard)

Stark noted, "I think there's going to be some emotional and possibly legal difficulties that he finds himself in. And just as we watch him navigate what the foster situation may be, and as we learn more about that foster situation, I think there'll be some difficult times for Buck ... but we like difficult times with the characters. It's interesting." Although Buck might be far from fully embracing the idea of fatherhood, Stark loves working with his infant co-stars Teddy and Lincoln Sykes. All previous seasons and episodes of '9-1-1' are available exclusively for streaming on Hulu. 

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