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ABC may air Taylor Frankie Paul’s controversial ‘Bachelorette’ Season 22 sooner than fans think

Amid courtroom drama and mutual restraining orders, Taylor Frankie Paul’s ‘Bachelorette’ might actually be finally making it to the screens.
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO
Taylor Frankie Paul attends Los Angeles Premiere and FYC Event of Hulu's 'The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives' Season 2 at Paramount Studios on May 09, 2025 (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Araya Doheny)
Taylor Frankie Paul attends Los Angeles Premiere and FYC Event of Hulu's 'The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives' Season 2 at Paramount Studios on May 09, 2025 (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Araya Doheny)

Originally, ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 22 was scheduled to premiere three months ago on March 22. But after the show’s lead, Taylor Frankie Paul, faced legal issues, it did not premiere. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for the show’s premiere and further updates. ABC also confirmed the upcoming seasons of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ and ‘The Bachelor’ to return in 2027. According to TMZ’s report, there are chances that ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 22 might air within a few weeks, in July. While ABC has yet to announce the upcoming release officially of the highly anticipated season, there’s an “excellent chance” it might get a mid-July premiere. If that is true, there are only a few days left until that happens.

An image of Taylor Frankie Paul from 'The Bachelorette' Season 22 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @taylorfrankiepaul)
An image of Taylor Frankie Paul from 'The Bachelorette' Season 22 (Image Source: Instagram | @taylorfrankiepaul)

While everything was on track for ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 22 premiere in March, Taylor Frankie Paul made headlines with an open “domestic assault investigation” involving her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen. The two allegedly were accused by each other of getting “physical” during a previous February incident. While such a massive backlash surrounded Taylor, new allegations involving her 2023 arrest also made news. She was arrested on criminal mischief, misdemeanor charges of assault, and commission of domestic violence in the presence of a minor. As a result, she faced three years of probation and was also charged with aggravated assault.

Screenshot of Taylor Frankie Paul from ‘The Bachelorette’ promo trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @bachelornationonabc)
Screenshot of Taylor Frankie Paul from ‘The Bachelorette’ promo trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @bachelornationonabc)

On March 19, a video surfaced on the internet showing Taylor with her ex, leading ABC to delay the show. A spokesperson noted, “In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family.” After a rollercoaster of custody of their child, Taylor and Dakota now have mutual restraining orders against each other. However, with TMZ’s latest report, the much-awaited season of ‘The Bachelorette’ might finally see the light of day. What seemed to be an uncertain release might be happening sooner than fans think.

Taylor Frankie Paul in a promotional still for 'The Bachelorette' (Image Source: Instagram | @taylorfrankiepaul)
Taylor Frankie Paul in a promotional still for 'The Bachelorette' (Image Source: Instagram | @taylorfrankiepaul)

Additionally, the report noted that, according to their source, despite pausing the show’s premiere, the makers continued working through the post-production phase. Even after ABC pulled the show, editors had been working on the episodes. Interestingly, earlier this month, Taylor was granted unsupervised overnight visitation with their son. Seeing things moving in a positive direction for her, ABC might finally be ready to air ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 22. According to another TMZ report, Taylor will have parenting time throughout her assigned day every week and on alternating weekends, while Dakota will be the primary custodial parent and will have custody during holidays. As of now, the two are subject to three years of mutual protective orders while sharing custody of their son. It would be interesting to see how ABC will be addressing the premiere announcement and finally let the show hit the screens.

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