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Zach Braff reveals ‘Scrubs’ Season 2 has fixed one major complaint fans had: ‘We're booking a…’

'Scrubs' star Zach Braff teases a bigger and better Season 2, hinting at exciting surprises in the reboot's future.
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison, and Zach Braff in a still from 'Scrubs' (Cover Image Source: ABC | Danny Feld)
Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison, and Zach Braff in a still from 'Scrubs' (Cover Image Source: ABC | Danny Feld)

'Scrubs' star Zach Braff recently teased that fans of the show have something to look forward to in the upcoming Season 2 of the reboot. The 51-year-old star was attending the world premiere of his latest movie, 'Clean Hands,' at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Sunday, June 7, when he spoke exclusively with PEOPLE magazine for an interview. When asked if there's anything that Braff could share from the upcoming Season 2 of the 'Scrubs' reboot, the actor noted, "Scrubs season 2 is gonna be even better than the first. I feel like we all learned so much in doing Season 1. So we learned what the audience really liked." 

Braff further emphasized, "We learned the tone, and a lot of more guest stars will be back for the fans. I'll tease that. Or we're booking a lot of their fan favorites as we speak." Before Braff and other OG cast members, Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison, and John C. McGinley, on the reboot show, 'Scrubs' had a great run between 2001 and 2011, and depicted the day-to-day affairs at the Sacred Heart Hospital. Braff's talent was recognized during the original run of 'Scrubs,' which received three Golden Globe nominations and an Emmy nomination, as well as receiving an Emmy nod for his portrayal of Dr. John 'J.D.' Dorian. 

A still from 'Scrubs' reboot (Image Source: Instagram | @scrubs)
A still from 'Scrubs' reboot (Image Source: Instagram | @scrubs)

In another interview from November, 2025, Braff had opened up about the expectations the original cast members had when they first began working on the reboot series. Braff remarked, "There's a very young writers staff along with some of the brilliant original writers on Scrubs, and I think this young, very diverse group of writers will help us crack that case." Faison had similarly opined, "A lot of the story still holds up." Faison further added, "You're still following your favorite doctors, your heroes to some people, regardless of what's happened from Season 1 through 9, the core story is still there, and people really want to see that." Given the fact that 'Scrubs' first premiered almost 26 years ago, it's natural that original actor Braff might feel like the odd one out amongst a largely young cast on the reboot series. 

Zach Braff and Donald Faison in a still from 'Scrubs' (Image Source: Disney | Jeff Weddell)
Zach Braff and Donald Faison in a still from 'Scrubs' (Image Source: Disney | Jeff Weddell)

Braff had previously revealed that he was "really shocked" to learn how old some of his current co-stars are, adding that some of them weren't even born when the original show was airing. "I knew that we made the show in 2000, but I'm acting with these 25-year-olds who are brilliant and smart and clever, and then they say they were born in 2000, and it kind of blows your mind," Braff stated. Season 1 of the 'Scrubs' reboot is now available to stream on Hulu. 

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