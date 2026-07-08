MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘Shark Tank’ Season 18 welcomes YouTube’s most-subscribed creator as guest shark

While Kendra Scott and Rashaun Williams will return as permanent sharks, the ABC show will introduce renowned personalities as guest sharks.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
'The Shark Tank' Season 15: Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Lori Greiner, and Robert Herjavec (Cover Image Source: ABC | Photo by Richard Middlesworth)
'The Shark Tank' Season 15: Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Lori Greiner, and Robert Herjavec (Cover Image Source: ABC | Photo by Richard Middlesworth)

ABC’s upcoming ‘Shark Tank’ Season 18 is scheduled to premiere in the fall and has an exciting update regarding the guest sharks joining the show. One of the investors joining the panel on the show will be Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast. He will be seen on the show along with Beast Industries CEO Jeffrey Housenbold. Viewers will also see actress-producer-writer Mindy Kaling, ‘Diary of a CEO’ podcast host Steven Bartlett, former NBA star J.J. Watt, and Sara and Erin Foster. Fans might know the latter two as the co-founders of Favorite Daughter and the inspiration behind Netflix’s fan-favorite series ‘Nobody Wants This.’

The newly announced guest sharks will be seen on upcoming ‘Shark Tank’ Season 18 alongside the permanent ones. This includes Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Daniel Lubetzky, Kevin O’Leary, and more. Additionally, former guest sharks Kendra Scott and Rashaun Williams have been promoted to permanent sharks. With a unique format that has witnessed tremendous growth and support from the viewers and entrepreneurs, ‘Shark Tank’ has become one of the most successful business programs. From small-scale business owners to newly developed products, the ABC show has seen investors, aka sharks, invest in a wide range of businesses and products. Witnessing such deals on the show, fans have also been following many that turn into massive businesses. ABC describes the show as, “The hit reality show that has become a culturally defining series and inspires a nation to dream bigger has amassed over $11 billion in retail sales from deals offered in the Tank.”

Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, and Kevin O'Leary return to 'Shark Tank' Season 15 (Instagram/@sharktankabc)
Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, and Kevin O'Leary return to 'Shark Tank' Season 15 (Instagram | @sharktankabc)

The recently revealed guest shark lineup consists of podcasters, content creators, and a former NFL star, J. J. Watt. After building his own business portfolio and philanthropic foundation, he will now be seen on ‘Shark Tank.’ Another entrepreneurial duo, the Foster sisters, Sara and Erin, co-founders of the fashion brand Favorite Daughter, will also be featured on the show. British entrepreneur Steven Bartlett, who has been a panellist on the UK version of ‘Shark Tank’ (Dragons’ Den), will now be part of the ABC show. Along with them, fan-favorite and most-subscribed creator on YouTube, MrBeast, will also be featured on the panel.

Screenshot showing Kevin O'Leary and Lori Greiner in the hallway talking to the entrepreneurs (Cover Image source: Shark Tank | Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing Kevin O'Leary and Lori Greiner in the hallway talking to the entrepreneurs (Cover Image source: Shark Tank | Sony Pictures Television)

As of now, ABC has not announced a release date for the show’s premiere. After its release, fans can stream it on ABC and Hulu, with new episodes airing on Wednesdays. MGM Television, a division of Amazon MGM Studios, produces the show while associated with Sony Pictures Television. Since the show debuted in 2009, it has been one of ABC’s most successful programs. It has also earned 27 Emmy nominations and won five awards.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Who is Nene Royal? Thai teen 'AGT' guitarist stuns judges with vocal range and guitar skills
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Who is Nene Royal? Thai teen 'AGT' guitarist stuns judges with vocal range and guitar skills

Nene Royal wowed the judges on 'AGT,' earning four yeses with her powerful guitar-backed performance of The Cranberries' 'Zombie'.
5 hours ago
Who is Rick Devens? Meet the ‘Survivor’ contestant joining ‘Big Brother’ Season 28
THE SURVIVOR (2000)

Who is Rick Devens? Meet the ‘Survivor’ contestant joining ‘Big Brother’ Season 28

Rick Devens first garnered attention when he participated in 'Survivor: Edge of Extinction' in 2019
9 hours ago
Who is Salina EsTitties? Meet the ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ star joining ‘Big Brother’ Season 28
BIG BROTHER

Who is Salina EsTitties? Meet the ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ star joining ‘Big Brother’ Season 28

Jason De Puy, aka Salina EsTitties, shares excitement about being on the CBS show and also opens up about his strategy going into the ‘Big Brother’ house.
9 hours ago
What is Family Day on ‘Love Island USA’? Relatives to enter Season 8 villa in emotional pre-finale twist
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

What is Family Day on ‘Love Island USA’? Relatives to enter Season 8 villa in emotional pre-finale twist

The upcoming episode will feature islanders’ family members arriving in the villa and meeting the remaining couples ahead of the finale.
12 hours ago
Are Kayda and Zach still together on ‘Love Island’ USA? ‘Situationship’ debate sparks villa drama
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

Are Kayda and Zach still together on ‘Love Island’ USA? ‘Situationship’ debate sparks villa drama

While Kayda and Zach were moving forward in their connection, certain remarks from female islanders didn’t sit well with Kayda.
14 hours ago
Who are Royal Lasers? ‘AGT’ Season 21 trio earns Terry Crews' Golden Buzzer after unique glow-in-the-dark act
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Who are Royal Lasers? ‘AGT’ Season 21 trio earns Terry Crews' Golden Buzzer after unique glow-in-the-dark act

Royal Lasers wowed the audience, but the biggest twist came before the ‘AGT’ judges even shared their thoughts
15 hours ago
Has 'Big Brother' Season 28 announced its 2026 cast? Major format change explained
BIG BROTHER

Has 'Big Brother' Season 28 announced its 2026 cast? Major format change explained

'Big Brother' Season 28 is set to premiere on Thursday, with a major format change, followed by 'Big Brother: Unlocked' the next day.
1 day ago
When is the Baby Challenge on ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8? Here's what we know as the finale nears
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

When is the Baby Challenge on ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8? Here's what we know as the finale nears

The ‘Love Island USA’ finale is getting closer, but one fan-favorite challenge is still missing, here's when it could finally arrive.
1 day ago
Jesse Solomon hints at ‘Summer House’ Season 11 return after recent cast shake-up
REALITY TV

Jesse Solomon hints at ‘Summer House’ Season 11 return after recent cast shake-up

Jesse interacted with his fans on social media and shared his thoughts on the possibility of finding love in the Hamptons.
1 day ago
Are Caleb and Jaiden still together? ‘Love Island’ Season 8 dumped contestants’ relationship status explored
REALITY TV

Are Caleb and Jaiden still together? ‘Love Island’ Season 8 dumped contestants’ relationship status explored

Since their elimination, fans have been speculating about Caleb and Jaiden’s relationship status outside the villa, as the two didn’t have a deep connection.
1 day ago