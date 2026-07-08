‘Shark Tank’ Season 18 welcomes YouTube’s most-subscribed creator as guest shark

While Kendra Scott and Rashaun Williams will return as permanent sharks, the ABC show will introduce renowned personalities as guest sharks.

ABC’s upcoming ‘Shark Tank’ Season 18 is scheduled to premiere in the fall and has an exciting update regarding the guest sharks joining the show. One of the investors joining the panel on the show will be Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast. He will be seen on the show along with Beast Industries CEO Jeffrey Housenbold. Viewers will also see actress-producer-writer Mindy Kaling, ‘Diary of a CEO’ podcast host Steven Bartlett, former NBA star J.J. Watt, and Sara and Erin Foster. Fans might know the latter two as the co-founders of Favorite Daughter and the inspiration behind Netflix’s fan-favorite series ‘Nobody Wants This.’

The newly announced guest sharks will be seen on upcoming ‘Shark Tank’ Season 18 alongside the permanent ones. This includes Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Daniel Lubetzky, Kevin O’Leary, and more. Additionally, former guest sharks Kendra Scott and Rashaun Williams have been promoted to permanent sharks. With a unique format that has witnessed tremendous growth and support from the viewers and entrepreneurs, ‘Shark Tank’ has become one of the most successful business programs. From small-scale business owners to newly developed products, the ABC show has seen investors, aka sharks, invest in a wide range of businesses and products. Witnessing such deals on the show, fans have also been following many that turn into massive businesses. ABC describes the show as, “The hit reality show that has become a culturally defining series and inspires a nation to dream bigger has amassed over $11 billion in retail sales from deals offered in the Tank.”

Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, and Kevin O'Leary return to 'Shark Tank' Season 15 (Instagram | @sharktankabc)

The recently revealed guest shark lineup consists of podcasters, content creators, and a former NFL star, J. J. Watt. After building his own business portfolio and philanthropic foundation, he will now be seen on ‘Shark Tank.’ Another entrepreneurial duo, the Foster sisters, Sara and Erin, co-founders of the fashion brand Favorite Daughter, will also be featured on the show. British entrepreneur Steven Bartlett, who has been a panellist on the UK version of ‘Shark Tank’ (Dragons’ Den), will now be part of the ABC show. Along with them, fan-favorite and most-subscribed creator on YouTube, MrBeast, will also be featured on the panel.

Screenshot showing Kevin O'Leary and Lori Greiner in the hallway talking to the entrepreneurs (Cover Image source: Shark Tank | Sony Pictures Television)

As of now, ABC has not announced a release date for the show’s premiere. After its release, fans can stream it on ABC and Hulu, with new episodes airing on Wednesdays. MGM Television, a division of Amazon MGM Studios, produces the show while associated with Sony Pictures Television. Since the show debuted in 2009, it has been one of ABC’s most successful programs. It has also earned 27 Emmy nominations and won five awards.