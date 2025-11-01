Ariana Grande, Evan Peters & more join ‘AHS’ Season 13 — but wait till you hear which OG legend is back

‘American Horror Story’ Season 13 promises a chilling reunion of horror icons, with one legendary cast member making a jaw-dropping return

The queen of ‘American Horror Story’ is officially back. In a Halloween night announcement that sent shockwaves through the horror fandom, Ryan Murphy Productions confirmed that Jessica Lange will return for ‘American Horror Story’ Season 13. It’s been nearly a decade after her exit from the series that helped redefine TV horror. The surprise reveal dropped in true ‘AHS’ fashion. A cryptic teaser posted on social media featured the show’s signature font spelling out, “Surprise b*tch. I bet you thought you’d seen the last of me.”

Moments later, the words “Halloween 2026” appeared, confirming not just Lange’s return but also the premiere date of the long-running anthology’s next nightmare. But Lange isn’t coming alone. Pop superstar and actress Ariana Grande has officially joined the ensemble, reuniting with ‘AHS’ creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk nearly ten years after their hit dark comedy ‘Scream Queens.’ She’ll share the screen with ‘Scream Queens’ co-stars Emma Roberts and Billie Lourd, both of whom are returning to the ‘American Horror Story’ fold for the upcoming season.

Longtime AHS regulars Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, and Gabourey Sidibe are also set to appear, as per Economic Times. Lange, now 76, was the soul of ‘American Horror Story’s early years, impressing audiences with unforgettable performances across the first four installments: ‘Murder House’ (2011), ‘Asylum’ (2012–2013), ‘Coven’ (2013–2014), and ‘Freak Show’ (2014–2015). Her portrayal of complex, morally ambiguous women became the emotional backbone of the anthology’s success. In 2019, Lange told Entertainment Weekly that she had closed that chapter for good.

“I feel like I got the best of it in those first four seasons,” she said at the time. “Great characters. It was exciting to do. I worked with some of my favorite actors but I can’t see that we could ever get back to that.” Her only brief reappearance came in ‘AHS: Apocalypse’ (2018), where she reprised her iconic ‘Murder House’ role as Constance Langdon for a single, fan-pleasing episode. She insisted that the cameo was her final goodbye: “Just that tiny little reprise, that part, that was enough.” Clearly, something (or someone) changed her mind.

Meanwhile, the plot details for Season 13 remain shrouded in secrecy, as is tradition for ‘AHS.’ Given the franchise’s recent creative pivot with ‘AHS: Delicate’ and its embrace of both horror and Hollywood satire, fans are eager to see where Murphy and Falchuk take the story next. If the reactions online are any indication, this may be ‘American Horror Story’s’ most anticipated comeback yet. With Lange reclaiming her throne, Ariana Grande stepping into the shadows, and Murphy’s return to pure horror, Season 13 is shaping up to be one hell of a Halloween in 2026.