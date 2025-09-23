‘AGT’ Season 20 finale has announced a big change, here’s everything you need to know

For fans wanting to support their favorite contestants, voting lines will remain open at 6 pm ET on September 23

With the announcement of the Top 10, the milestone journey of 'America's Got Talent' Season 20 is nearing its grand finale. While fans and judges are excitedly bracing themselves for the magic to unfold with stellar performances, there is a major change in the finale that you need to know about. Slated for a Tuesday, September 23, release, the 'AGT' finale schedule has been altered, and as a fan, you'll definitely want to be aware of it.

(L-R) A still of Howie Mandel, Mel B, Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell from the 'AGT' sets (Image Source: Instagram | @agt)

The top 10 finalists include rappers Mama Duke and Micah Palace, improv rapper Chris Turner, the all-boys acappella choir from Leo High School, singers Jourdan Blue and Jessica Sanchez, aerial performer Sirca Marea, singer-songwriter Steve Ray Ladson, and dancers Team Recycled and LightWire, as per NBC. And as per a recent update, the final performances and results of 'AGT' Season 20 will air an hour later at 9 pm ET on NBC. Notably, the episodes generally air on Tuesdays at 8 pm ET on NBC and are available the following day on Peacock.

In terms of voting for your favorite contestant, voting lines will open online and via apps at 6 pm ET on Tuesday, September 23. Voting lines will remain open throughout the episode and afterwards, giving fans ample opportunity to support their favorite performers. To vote, fans can visit NBC.com/AGTVote on their browser or use the AGT app or NBC app on their phones. Registration requires an email address, and fans can vote up to 10 times per act.

For fans who miss the live action, Wednesday, September 24, will feature a one-hour recap at 8 pm ET, showcasing the previous night's performances. While voting will be closed by then, the recap is a great chance to catch up and refresh your memory. The live finale promises thrilling performances from the top ten talents of this season, appearances by special guests, and the announcement of the $1 million winner.

Not only that, but the auditions for 'AGT' Season 21 are also already underway. Interested performers can visit agtauditions.com to submit a video directly, provide a YouTube link, or sign up for a virtual audition with a producer. This ensures that new talent has every opportunity to take the stage in the next season. Notably, for host Terry Crews, Season 20 has been particularly special, marking a historic run filled with inspiring stories. Speaking to US Weekly after the semi-finals with Lavazza on Tuesday, September 16, Crews commented on the emotional rollercoaster he experiences alongside the contestants. "I'm there when they're sick. They're literally doubting whether they should go on. And then I'm there when they’re excited," he said.

He added, "I love to watch them blossom...I love the camaraderie. I'm inspired. Watching the Leo High School Choir takes me back to my time, and I'm just so proud of all of them." Crews' words bring out the deep bonds formed between the host and contestants, reminding us that AGT is not just about talent; it's also about personal growth, perseverance, and the joy of watching performers reach their full potential.