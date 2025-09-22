'AGT' judges get emotional as high school choir brings down the house with powerful rendition of 'Believer'

Chicago's Leo High School Choir left no stone unturned to impress the 'AGT' judges and the fans in the Quarterfinals. During the second night of 'America's Got Talent' Season 20 Quarterfinals, the Leo High School Choir sang a power-packed rendition of Imagine Dragons' inspiring anthem 'Believer', and with their energy and passion, they took the song in a whole new direction, and it turned out well. Following their performance, the choir received a thunderous applause from the studio audience. In addition to this, they also earned several compliments from the judges for their one-of-a-kind performance.

When Judge Sofia Vergara was asked to share her views on Leo High School Choir's Quarterfinals performance, the 'Modern Family' alum told the choir, "I mean, you guys have been one of the best things I've seen tonight, first of all. And second, Miss Hill [the group's director] she's amazing. I mean, what a gift, retirement gift, you are giving Miss Hill. You guys, we can tell that you have worked so hard. Congratulations."

Soon after, Howie Mandel quipped, "I never thought in my life I’d say something like, 'I love this choir more than I like cheerleaders and magic tonight.' You guys are amazing." On the other hand, Mel B echoed similar sentiments by saying, "Let me tell you, you guys just lit up this whole place. Your first audition was good. This time around, you stepped it up, up, above and beyond. America has to vote for you. I have no Golden Buzzer left, but I would have given it to you guys. Trust and believe."

At last, Simon Cowell shared, "Well, first of all, Miss Hill, you can't leave. Seriously, you can't because you know what? Everyone in life, I believe, does need a mentor, and you are an amazing mentor. And importantly, I know this choir has come back, I think, stronger, better, and I keep thinking of this word with all of you. Its strength, and I think I have a really good feeling about it.. I hope America votes for them. I really, really feel that this is what this show is all about. I really like it, I do." Following that, the host Terry Crews entered the chat and said, "Mrs. Hill, you have worked with these young men for so long. I see you're in tears up here, and now you're retiring. Talk to me. Would you reconsider coming back?" In her response, Hill said, "I would reconsider. This is amazing."

Once the episode dropped, the fans couldn't stop themselves from praising the Leo High School Choir for their remarkable performance. One social media user wrote, "Congratulations, Leo High School Choir!! Excellent performance. I'm not even from Chicago, and I was so proud watching our young black men on that stage bringing everyone in the building to their feet. Keep up the good work!!" Followed by a second user who penned, "I wish there had been a Golden Buzzer here !!! So Amazing!!!" Another netizen went on to say, "This is another powerful performance they have ever done. They deserve to get the golden buzzer!"