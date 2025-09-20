BTS who? Female K-pop group sets ‘AGT’ stage on fire with special performance and unmatched energy

K-pop group, Le Sserafim, performed a three-minute medley of their hits, 'Hot' and 'Antifragile', during 'AGT' Season 20 special episode

Le Sserafim turned up the heat on the 'America’s Got Talent' stage with their sizzling performance. During the latest episode of 'AGT' Season 20, which aired on September 10, the South Korean girl group, made up of five members—Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae—mesmerized audiences as well as the NBC show judges with their two-song showcase. In the episode, the pop group, who recently took a small break from the U.S. leg of their 'Easy Crazy Hot' world tour, performed the English versions of two of their hit songs: 'Hot' and 'Antifragile.'

Following their spectacular performance, Yunjin grabbed the mic to share some advice for this season's 'AGT' hopefuls. “Whatever the outcome, it’s all a part of you. So what matters is the passion that brought you here. I hope that that stays with you forever. We’re all rooting for you. You guys are so talented, and it’s been an honor to share the stage with you," Yunjin said. Soon after, the 'AGT' host Terry Crews went on to say, "The group is definitely on its first-ever world tour, and they will be releasing new music next month." As per The Honey Pop, the group will be performing at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco on September 14, the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on September 17, the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas on September 20, and the Arena CDMX in Mexico City on September 23.

Meanwhile, as soon as Le Sserafim's 'AGT' performance clip dropped on YouTube, fans couldn't stop themselves from showering the group with compliments and praise. "As usual, Le Sserafim killed it… Just like everything they do. New music in OCTOBER, I can’t wait," one user wrote, while another commented, "What an incredible performance by LE SSERAFIM! Their energy on HOT and ANTIFRAGILE lit up the stage and showed the world their talent and strength. As a FEARNOT, I’m so proud to see them on AGT. This moment means so much for them and for us." A third netizen chimed in, writing, "I get so emotional when it's le sserafim. Seriously, the strongest K-pop group ever. Despite all the hate train, they rose even higher. Oh my gosh, I will never stop loving my girls :(. The most deserving K-pop group to be there ever. I want to hug them so bad. Seriously, they're perfect."

The 'AGT' episode also saw contestants eagerly waiting for the results of the last quarterfinal. After Tuesday night’s live round, fan votes were tallied, and the results were announced in the show's Wednesday episode. Out of the 11 acts in the fourth quarterfinal, seven were eliminated and three advanced to the much-awaited semifinal. The eliminated contestants included Mike Munz, Chuck Adams, Cole Swensen & Judy, Crash Adams, GENDAI, The Boykinz, and The Funkateer.

The three acts that moved to the next round were Birmingham Youth Fellowship Choir, TT Boys, and Zak Mirz. These three acts will be joining the other podium finishers, including Chris Turner, Jessica Sanchez, Sirca Marea, Jourdan Blue, LightWire, Bay Melnick Virgolino, Leo High School Choir, and Unreal Crew, in the semifinals. Notably, Team Recycled has already made it to the 'AGT' finals after winning Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer. The 'AGT' Season 20 Semifinal will air on Tuesday, September 16 at 8 pm ET on NBC.