American Idol's Top 10 is finally here and the eliminations made one thing clear — anything can happen

With two fan-favorites eliminated, things are about to get even more intense on 'American Idol' Season 23

'American Idol' is all set to end its 23rd season soon. The season officially premiered on Sunday, March 9, with the auditions kicking off with its latest addition to the judges' panel, Carrie Underwood, who replaced Katy Perry. The show went on for almost two months, with the season finally coming to a close in May as the finale airs on Sunday, May 18, on ABC. That said, as of writing, 10 contestants are remaining in the show who will go on to compete for the grand title, as in the coming episodes, the numbers will further be reduced to 7 and 5. The latest contestants to be eliminated were Ché Chesterman and Filo on April 28, 2025, as of Comingsoon.

1. Slater Nalley

Slater Nalley gave his auditions in Nashville as he performed an original song called 'Traces of You.' He performed another original song called 'Foolish Pride' in the Idol Arena during Hollywood Week. Since then, Nalley has delivered stellar performances, with his best being 'Your Song' by Elton John. After fighting tooth and nail with his vocals, Nalley has finally made a place for himself in the Top 10.

2. Kolbi Jordan

Similar to Filo, Kolbi Jordan's Golden Ticket was upgraded to a Platinum Ticket as the judges surprised her with the decision when she was performing at a Tennessee Titans game. Luke Bryan loved Jordan's performance a lot, as reported by TV Insider: “Your whole aura, your whole presence, everything was like, ‘I’m here. I’ve arrived.’ Your confidence, your personality were showing through, your dress … it’s sensory overload!”

3. Breanna Nix

Breanna Nix, hailing from Denton, Texas, performed her rendition of 'Open Arms' by Journey. The judges gave Nix some constructive criticism, highlighting her nervousness and how she wasn't comfortable with the song. Nix then performed 'Tell Your Heart to Beat Again' to be considered safe in the Top 10. Despite all the criticisms, the judges loved her, with Luke Bryan even stating, "Your voice was beautiful."

4. Gabby Samone

Gabby Samone, a resident of Baltimore, Maryland, has sung one of the most influential songs by artists such as Aretha Franklin, Celine Dion, Barbra Streisand, and Whitney Houston. With each round, Samone secured her place in 'Idol,' as the judges were impressed by her performance. Clearly, the audience voted for Samone, as she was deemed safe, and rightfully so, since her singing was impeccable, with Bryan even stating, "Top to bottom, one of the best things I've ever seen on the show."

5. Thunderstorm Artis

Thunderstorm Kahekhili Artis, born in Haleiwa, Hawaii, auditioned in Nashville as he sang an original song for his audition. With a guitar in his hand, Artis performed a powerful rendition of 'House of the Rising Sun' by The Animals. Artis has this unique ability where he turns renditions of other songs into unique versions and makes them his own; this is something that Richie had pointed out too when Artis performed 'Fire and Rain' by James Taylor. Interestingly enough, Artis has even made it to the finale of 'The Voice'.

6. Josh King

Usually when a judge votes 'no' during auditions, with the other judges voting 'yes,' the audience's instant reaction is that this contestant won't last long in the show. However, Josh King defied all odds, as despite getting a 'no' from Underwood during auditions, King made it to the Top 10. However, the path hasn't been easy for King, as he was almost about to be eliminated when he was in the top 20 and was saved by the judges.

7. Canaan James Hill

Canaan James Hill was given the Platinum Ticket during the auditions. The aspiring preacher's singing was so divine that it made Richie get up from his chair and start grooving to the rhythm. Hill has proved himself to be a virtuoso time and time again. He is the only contestant in the Top 10 who got the Platinum Ticket in the auditions. He has also never been in danger of elimination and has continued to wow the judges. Needless to say, the audience is expecting big things from him.

8. Jamal Roberts

Jamal Roberts is a 26-year-old individual from Meridian, Mississippi. For his Top 10 performance, Roberts performed his rendition of 'Heal' by Tom Odell. Roberts sat in a high chair as he began singing in his soulful voice. Robert's voice was so immersive that the audience didn't even realize the song was over. The moment the song ended and Roberts looked up, still in his moment, the audience looked at him as if no one dared to speak a word.

9. John Foster

John Foster, the young 18-year-old individual from Addis, Louisiana, stayed true to his roots in his Top 10 performance as he went full country mode with his rendition of 'I Told You So' by Randy Travis. Despite being so young, Foster has vivid yet raw vocals, something which he emphasized in his performance of 'Jailhouse Rock' by Elvis Presley. Perhaps Bryan, who's an acclaimed country singer himself, put it best when he said, "It was exactly what you wanted. It wasn’t an Elvis impersonator; it was just John Foster doing Elvis."

10. Mattie Pruitt

Mattie Pruitt is the youngest contestant who has made it to the Top 10 of 'Idol.' Hailing from Eagleville, Tennessee, Pruitt is just 15 years old. However, the young teenager has an impressive vocal range that hooks the listener from the get-go. That said, the judges have advised her to work on her stage presence. Interestingly, Pruitt's mother auditioned for 'Idol' too when she was pregnant with Pruitt. This would make it quite poetic if the 15-year-old wins the show, which will also make her the youngest winner of 'American Idol'.