‘AGT’ gave this street-singer a chance ‘American Idol’ never did — and it’s exactly why we love the show

'American Idol' passed on Jourdan Blue, but he moved the world with his performance on 'America's Got Talent' and received a Golden Buzzer

NBC's 'America's Got Talent' is back with its milestone Season 20 and things are grander than ever. Renowned for its spectacular performances, the show's premiere episode did not disappoint, ending with the awarding of two Golden Buzzers. One Golden Buzzer is given to 23-year-old singer Jourdan Blue by Howie Mandel. Though he previously appeared on American Idol, it was on the 'AGT' stage that Blue truly found his moment to shine.

Jourdan Blue in a screenshot from 'America's Got Talent' Season 20 (Image Source: YouTube | America's Got Talent)

The New Orleans native, Blue, left law school to chase his musical dreams on 'American Idol' Season 20, but most of his journey went under the radar, as he was eliminated before the Top 24. Talking about his 'American Idol' journey, Blue shared that during the pandemic, he began writing music and posting videos online. That led to a surprise opportunity, as he revealed, "One night in 2021, I got a call from a friend of mine who told me they sent one of my videos into American Idol. They wanted me to audition!" After his run on 'American Idol,' Blue fully committed, "I quit my job and I’ve been pursuing music full-time ever since!" as per Canvas Rebel.

In the same conversation, Blue revealed that after 'American Idol,' he took a leap of faith, as he said, "I quit my job and started singing in the streets of New Orleans." Blue opened up on how music shaped his life from a young age, saying, "It helped me get through the bad days and it made the good days even better." Though busking provided decent income, he craved more, as he said, "I was ready for bigger things."

After being cut from the singing reality show, Blue opened up about his disappointment and perseverance during a candid interview on 'American Idol'. Despite the setback, he stayed committed to music, believing it was his true path, as per Collider. On 'America’s Got Talent,' Blue also shared a raw, emotional backstory, revealing he grew up rebellious despite having a cop for a mother and a judge for a father and got expelled from school. Not only that, he also opened up about facing near-homelessness and eventually being taken in by his grandfather.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by America's Got Talent - AGT (@agt)

Blue then turned to street performing to support himself, his girlfriend, and their son. However, a violent incident on the very street he played on shook him deeply, motivating him to fully pursue his dream. Notably, on 'AGT,' Blue's emotional rendition of 'Breakeven' by The Script mesmerized the crowd and judges alike, with Howie Mandel calling out his star quality and ultimately awarding him the Golden Buzzer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by America's Got Talent - AGT (@agt)

Additionally, Blue's 'America’s Got Talent' audition stood out, surprising many who remembered his earlier, quieter exit from 'American Idol.' This time, his personal story and emotional performance deeply resonated, both with the audience and judge Mandel, whose Golden Buzzer sent Jourdan straight to the live shows. His audition video also garnered over a million views, making it clear how much his journey connects with people. While Blue now faces the challenge of matching up to other top-tier acts, his passion and relatability give him a unique spark that could even make him the winner of 'AGT' Season 20.