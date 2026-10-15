‘The Beekeeper 2’ sets release date as Jason Statham returns for dangerous new mission

Adam Clay gets a weaponized ride as the sequel’s first trailer teases his next fight, and here's when the film comes to theaters.

Adam Clay’s next ride comes with more than a bee-themed name. In ‘The Beekeeper 2’, Jason Statham’s former assassin gets a 1969 Dodge Super Bee equipped with a machine gun. The trailer also puts a flamethrower in his hands, so the car is only part of his arsenal. This time, he’ll need that firepower against the organization that trained him.

The sequel opens in US theaters on January 15, 2027. Amazon MGM Studios released the trailer on October 15, bringing Statham back as Clay after the 2024 original. Jeremy Irons returns as Wallace Westwyld, who supplies Clay with the weaponized Dodge. “You’re the only one who can stop them,” Westwyld tells him in the teaser.

The threat comes from the Beekeepers themselves. The group is seeking control of the US government and is prepared to kill anyone standing in its way. Its plans pull Clay back into action against his former organization. “Pulled back into the fight when the Beekeeper organization goes rogue and sets its sights on controlling the government, Clay must take on the very group that made him,” reads the film’s official synopsis.

Adam Clay is drawn into a fight against his former organization in ‘The Beekeeper 2’ (Image source: YouTube | Amazon MGM Studios)

The trailer introduces that conflict through car chases, gunfire, and a confrontation involving the flamethrower. Clay ducks beneath the flames before taking the weapon from his opponent. He then uses it against the man wielding it. “Next time don't be so hot-headed,” he says, keeping the one-liners alongside the fighting.

The first film gave Clay a personal reason to abandon retirement. His friend, played by Phylicia Rashad, died after falling victim to a phishing scam. Clay pursued the people responsible, eventually tracing the operation to the US president's son. The original earned more than $160 million at the global box office. That revenge mission now gives way to a confrontation with the group behind his own training.

Timo Tjahjanto takes over directing duties from David Ayer. His credits include ‘Nobody 2’ and ‘The Night Comes for Us.’ Emmy Raver-Lampman, Bobby Naderi and Jemma Redgrave reprise their roles alongside Statham and Irons. Newcomers Pom Klementieff, Yara Shahidi and Adam Copeland round out the cast for Clay’s next mission.