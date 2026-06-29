Will Lestat continue his tour? 'The Vampire Lestat' Episode 4 hints at retirement after disturbing encounter

Lestat contemplates walking out of the glitzy rockstar life, much to the disappointment of his mysterious mother

'The Vampire Lestat' Episode 4, titled 'Devil's Road,' finds Lestat (Sam Reid) at a crossroads. The titular vampire faces two options: either stop touring due to the Talamasca's increasing machinations behind the scenes and his own exhaustion, or continue doing what he wants, regardless of the consequences. The episode reveals that the band has reached new heights of (real or bot-driven) success because of their incredible music and the stunts Lestat is pulling on stage.

Still of Lestat in 'The Vampire Lestat' (Image Source: AMC)

However, encounters with police follow the excitement they feel during the performances. Lestat handles these run-ins with his supernatural prowess. Alex (Seamus Patterson) returns to the band after Arun, aka Armand (Assad Zaman), sets him free from all the negativity. Armand also meets Lestat, and after an odd apology, warns him about the recent bloom in 'Great Conversion' due to his performances. It is here that Lestat first confesses in the episode that he is getting "bored" and may not stick around for long. After a fan attacks him while coming out of the Philly concert, Lestat more or less decides to quit and go back home. However, Gabriella enters the scene and changes his mind.

Still of Lestat and Gabriella in 'The Vampire Lestat' (Image Source: AMC)

Gabriella (Jennifer Ehle) makes Lestat aware of the impact his music has on vampires worldwide. They not only adore his music but are also inspired by it to act more brazenly, making more vampires and bringing to life 'The Great Conversion.' The elation of the vampires does not affect him a bit, but his mother's pushing works like magic. Lestat is back in the studio creating more music. Gabriella's hold on Lestat is made more evident with a series of flashbacks. The duo, fresh off their conversion, are seen chatting in their Italian hometown. Gabriella is looking forward to shedding all the limitations that bound her in the past and becoming “a fever that comes in the night and kills by the morning.” Later, Lestat catches her with another man, making him furious, and he crosses the line. Some time after, he confesses his unshakable love to Gabriella, which leads to his mother abandoning him.

Still of Lestat in 'The Vampire Lestat' (Image Source: AMC)

The flashbacks show how Gabriella uses Lestat's desire to be the center of her attention to her benefit. Lestat's deteriorating psyche, because of Gabriella's abandonment yet again in the present day, makes him have haunting visions of his former lover, Nicky. Lestat tries to immerse himself in his rockstar persona to deal with the pain caused by his mother across centuries. He performs a diss track against Armand to hurt his love rival and also possibly to numb his own pain.

As mentioned, Armand is on an apology tour of sorts. Before Lestat, he meets Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). For those unaware, Armand turned Daniel, but the circumstances of the conversion are still unclear. In the book series, the romantic love between the two facilitates the conversion. In the TV series, while the romance may not be the cause of the conversion, there seems to be some deep, lingering feelings there. The first meeting between the two was horrid to say the least, as Daniel threw expletives at Armand in the face of his apology. However, after the duo exits Lestat's concert, some honesty enters the picture, and Armand confesses his love.

the way she resets herself damn near robotically and changes her expressions from curt and malleable to innocent and wondering to be like the claudia louis is paying her to be. i’m in tears. regina and claudia are now tethered to the same burden pic.twitter.com/4SnTxql4ri — lestatbian (@mylelio) June 28, 2026

Louis' storyline with Regina (Delainey Hayles), Claudia's look-alike, also progresses. He follows her for days and finally convinces her to act like his dead daughter in exchange for support and money. To find out how Lestat and Louis (Jacob Anderson) deal with the threats around them, tune into 'The Vampire Lestat' every Sunday on AMC.