Paul Rudd and Sam Rockwell team up for Cory Finley’s dark suburban revenge drama

A father’s grief after a car crash sparks a revenge battle that threatens to destroy two families.

Paul Rudd and Sam Rockwell are set to lead Cory Finley’s next film, 'Reasonable People', a contemporary suburban drama. The film centers on a family tragedy that turns into a revenge fight between two fathers. Finley, who previously directed 'Bad Education', will helm the film, which is expected to begin shooting this fall.

According to Deadline, 'Reasonable People' begins after a “reckless car crash leaves an architect's teen daughter brain-damaged.” The driver is the son of a wealthy developer, and the fallout from the accident pulls two families into a conflict that keeps escalating.

Rudd will play the architect at the center of the story. Rockwell will play his drifter brother, whose arrival after the accident raises the stakes between the families. The report describes the tragedy as something that “ignites a bitter war of revenge between fathers,” with the situation eventually threatening to destroy both sides.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 28: Paul Rudd attends "The Shrink Next Door" New York Premiere at The Morgan Library (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

The film is being positioned as a market title at TIFF, where producers and sales companies often look for distribution partners before production begins. World of Reel reported that the project is targeting a fall shoot, while noting that no studio has been attached yet.

'Reasonable People' also marks Finley’s latest move into morally tense material. His past work includes 'Thoroughbreds', 'Bad Education' and 'Landscape with Invisible Hand'. While the new film is described as a drama, its setup places it in the kind of social and moral conflict that has shaped several of Finley’s previous projects.

Rudd is widely known for comedy and franchise roles, but 'Reasonable People' places him in a more grief-driven part as a father pushed into a personal crisis. Rockwell’s role as the drifter brother also adds another layer to the revenge story, since his character’s arrival appears to intensify the fight rather than calm it. Further casting, release plans and distribution details have not been announced. For now, the film’s next major step will likely depend on how it performs with buyers at the TIFF market.