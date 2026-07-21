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Jason Statham's self-reflection comedy adds 'The Gentlemen' and 'Black Dog' stars but one detail is missing

Jason Statham’s meta action-comedy ‘Jason Statham Stole My Bike’ expands its cast as it gears up for its 2027 theatrical debut.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 13 HOURS AGO
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 20: Jason Statham attends the "Shelter" UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on January 20, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Simon Ackerman/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 20: Jason Statham attends the "Shelter" UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on January 20, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Simon Ackerman/Getty Images)

Jason Statham’s next action-comedy has added Eddie Peng, Daniel Ings, and Artie Wilkinson-Hunt to its cast, but the film’s story remains under wraps. Variety reported that the three actors have joined ‘Jason Statham Stole My Bike,’ which stars Statham as a fictionalized version of himself. David Leitch is directing the movie, while Hannah Waddingham is also set to appear. Plot details remain under wraps. The film is being positioned as a self-referential comedy in the vein of Nicolas Cage’s ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ and Jean-Claude Van Damme’s ‘JCVD.’ Alison Flierl wrote the screenplay after creating the story with Scott Chernoff. Leitch, who directed ‘The Fall Guy’ and ‘Bullet Train,’ is producing through 87North with Kelly McCormick, and Statham is also producing through Punch Palace Productions.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Eddie Peng attends the
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Eddie Peng attends the "Oh, Canada" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2024, in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Peng is known for Guan Hu’s ‘Black Dog,’ which won the Un Certain Regard prize at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024. He also appeared with Matt Damon in ‘The Great Wall’ and is attached to star in a Chinese-language version of ‘The Night Manager.’ Ings recently appeared in Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Gentlemen’ and has credits including ‘Sex Education,’ ‘Lovesick’ and ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.’ He is also set to appear in ‘Star Wars: Starfighter.’ Wilkinson-Hunt’s credits include ‘Masters of the Universe,’ ‘Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die,’ and HBO’s ‘C.B. Strike.’ The film continues Black Bear's long-standing collaboration with Statham following their work on 'Viva La Madness.' Fifth Season and Tango are serving as executive producers, while Black Bear is handling the North American release. Production took place in the UK and Malta.

ROME, ITALY - JANUARY 15: Daniel Ings attends the HBO Max Italy photocall at Hotel De La Ville on January 15, 2026 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage)
ROME, ITALY - JANUARY 15: Daniel Ings attends the HBO Max Italy photocall at Hotel De La Ville on January 15, 2026, in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage)

‘Jason Statham Stole My Bike’ is scheduled to open in North American theaters on August 6, 2027. Deadline reported on June 4 that principal photography was wrapping that week. The release date places the movie against Disney’s untitled ‘Bluey’ film and an untitled Universal event movie. Further casting details have not been announced. Until the first synopsis or footage arrives, the reason behind the title remains the main unanswered part of the project.

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