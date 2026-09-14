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When does ‘Slow Horses’ Season 6 come out? Release date, time, episode schedule and more

'Slow Horses' Season 6 is almost here, and Apple TV’s weekly rollout gives fans plenty to track before the finale.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Sir Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb and Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner in a still from ‘Slow Horses’ Season 6 (Cover Image Source: Apple TV)
Sir Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb and Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner in a still from ‘Slow Horses’ Season 6 (Cover Image Source: Apple TV)

The wait for 'Slow Horses' Season 6 is almost over, and Slough House is heading straight back into trouble. The new season premieres in the United States on Apple TV on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, bringing Gary Oldman’s Jackson Lamb and his team of disgraced MI5 agents back. Season 6 will have six episodes in total and Apple will release an episode every Wednesday, which means the season will continue through October before wrapping up with its finale on October 21, 2026. 

Olivia Cooke as Sidonie “Sid” Baker in a still from ‘Slow Horses’ Season 6 (Image Source: Apple TV)
Olivia Cooke as Sidonie 'Sid' Baker in a still from ‘Slow Horses’ Season 6 (Image Source: Apple TV)

The new season adapts Joe Country and Slough House, the sixth and seventh novels in Mick Herron’s Slough House book series. Apple’s official logline says, “Season 6 sees the 'Slow Horses' on the run as Diana Taverner embroils them all in a fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge.”

That setup suggests Season 6 will push the team out of their usual messy office politics and into a more dangerous fight for survival. The story also brings back one of the show’s most unexpected faces: Olivia Cooke as Sidonie ‘Sid’ Baker. Sid was presumed dead after being shot in Season 1, but the Season 6 trailer confirmed that she is very much part of the new chapter.

Here is the confirmed U.S. release schedule for 'Slow Horses' Season 6:

Episode 1: Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Episode 2: Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Episode 3: Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Episode 4: Wednesday, October 7, 2026

Episode 5: Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Episode 6: Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Jack Lowden and Sir Gary Oldman in a still from 'Slow Horses' season 6 (Cover Image Source: Apple TV)
Jack Lowden and Sir Gary Oldman in a still from 'Slow Horses' season 6 (Image Source: Apple TV)

The returning cast includes Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, Jack Lowden as River Cartwright, Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner, Saskia Reeves as Catherine Standish, Christopher Chung as Roddy Ho, Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Shirley Dander, Rosalind Eleazar as Louisa Guy, Jonathan Pryce as David Cartwright and Hugo Weaving as Frank Harkness. Lenny Rush also joins the ensemble in Season 6.

Fans also do not have to worry about this being the final mission just yet. Apple has already renewed 'Slow Horses' for Season 7, which will be based on 'Bad Actors,' the eighth novel in Herron’s series.

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