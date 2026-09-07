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Gary Oldman drops major update on James Bond casting: ‘They have picked...’

The next James Bond may have been chosen as Amazon MGM prepares its next 007 film, and Gary Oldman revealed a major update on its casting.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Gary Oldman attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Gary Oldman attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The wait to learn who will replace Daniel Craig as James Bond is nearing its end. Gary Oldman revealed that a choice has been made, but he stopped short of identifying the actor set to take over the role. With his 'Slow Horses' costar Jack Lowden among the rumored candidates, the comments have added to the 007 casting discussion.

During an interview with Canada's 'The Morning Show,' Oldman was asked about reports linking Lowden to the role. He replied, "It's been rumored that he's on the shortlist. We're going to find out pretty soon, aren't we? Because they have picked him. They have made their choice, but they have not announced it yet. So my fingers are crossed for Jack."

Oldman did not clarify whether he was speaking from industry information or simply speculating. His use of "picked him" could appear to refer to Lowden, but his closing remark did not confirm that his costar was selected. Amazon MGM Studios has not announced a casting decision.

Jack Lowden and Sir Gary Oldman in a still from 'Slow Horses' season 6 (Cover Image Source: Apple TV)
Jack Lowden and Sir Gary Oldman in a still from 'Slow Horses' season 6 (Image Source: Apple TV)

Lowden has collaborated with Oldman on Apple TV's 'Slow Horses' since 2022. Other actors linked with the casting of James Bond include Callum Turner, Jacob Elordi, Tom Holland, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Henry Cavill, and Harris Dickinson. None has been confirmed as the next 007.

An answer could arrive before the year ends. Producer Amy Pascal recently told Deadline, "I would say the end of the year is a good bet." Discussing the search, she added, "We are being really, really methodical. Having worked with Barbara Broccoli at the studio, I mean, Daniel Craig is a hard act to follow. And it's got to be something really different that is stirring and exciting and different."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 08: Daniel Craig attends the 2020 National Board Of Review Gala on Janu
Daniel Craig attends the 2020 National Board of Review Gala on January 08, 2020, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil)

Deadline also reported in June that auditions were expected to take place in August and that shortlisted actors had been informed by Pascal, producer David Heyman, and director Denis Villeneuve. The publication named Dickinson, Turner, and Elordi as actors who matched the team's idea of Bond.

The next movie follows Amazon MGM taking creative control from longtime stewards Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson in February 2025. Villeneuve is directing, while 'Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight is writing the screenplay. Until Amazon MGM makes its announcement, Oldman's comments leave Lowden in the race rather than confirming him as Craig's successor.

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