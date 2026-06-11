'Slow Horses' Season 6 confirms release date as Apple TV drops exciting first-look images

The upcoming season of 'Slow Horses' is adapted from the novels 'Joe Country' and 'Slough House' written by Mick Herron.

Since debuting in 2022, 'Slow Horses' has proven that espionage thrillers don't have to be entirely grim and solemn. While the world of the Apple TV+ series, adapted from author Mick Herron's book series, is as perilous as the next spy thriller, it is also replete with subtle humor that often verges on the dark. Thereafter, the show has been a major hit with audiences. It thus stands to reason that the network had to, sooner rather than later, confirm the release date of 'Slow Horses' Season 6, and Apple TV+ has just done that today!

According to a report by Variety magazine, Apple TV has officially confirmed that 'Slow Horses' Season 6 will premiere exclusively on the streaming platform on September 16. Following the premiere, new episodes of the six-part series will air every Wednesday through October 21. Based on Herron's book series of the same name, the show follows a group of disgraced MI5 agents who have been penalized for their past indiscretions on the job and have been exiled to the dreary 'Slough House,' run by Sir Gary Oldman's foul-mouthed spymaster Jackson Lamb. Despite its proximity to MI5 headquarters at Regent's Park in London, Slough House remains on the fringes of espionage work.

A still from 'Slow Horses' season 6 (Image Source: Apple TV)

However, this state of affairs improves each season, as Lamb's agents inadvertently find themselves involved in high-stakes cases and operations that eventually draw them into major intelligence crises. The past five seasons have seen them fighting against terrorists and Russian intelligence agents. Season 6 is adapted from the sixth and seventh novels in Herron's series, 'Joe Country' and 'Slough House.' The official logline reads, "Season 6 sees the Slow Horses on the run as Diana Taverner embroils them all in a fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge." Apart from Oldman, Jack Lowden reprises his role of River Cartwright alongside Saskia Reeves as Catherine Standish, Christopher Chung as Roddy Ho, Rosalind Eleazar as Louisa Guy, Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Shirley Dander, Tom Brooke as J.K. Coe, Hugo Weaving as Frank Harkness, and Jonathan Pryce as David Cartwright.

A still from 'Slow Horses' season 6 (Image Source: Apple TV)

Apart from the release date, they also released several first-look images from the upcoming season. One photo shows River and Lamb standing ominously by a doorway. Another photo depicts Lamb in his element, sitting on a swivel chair. There are also photos of Kristi Scott Thomas's Taverner, with a Machiavellian smile, in a restaurant, and of J.K. and Shirley sitting on a sofa. Lastly, there's Roddy with BAFTA-winning teen actor Lenny Rush, whose role in the upcoming season is a closely guarded secret.