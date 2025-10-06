Gary Oldman drops major update about 'Slow Horses' Season 7 — here's what it means for all of us waiting

Gary Oldman has revealed that filming for 'Slow Horses' Season 7 will begin by the end of October 2025

Gary Oldman has shared a new update about season 7 of 'Slow Horses.' During his latest interview with ScreenRant's Liam Crowley, Oldman revealed the filming start date of the forthcoming season. Then, Oldman disclosed that the filming for season 7 will kickstart by the end of October 2025. Right now, 'Slow Horses' is in the midst of filming its fifth season. On the other hand, the production has already wrapped up on season 6. "This was Will's [Smith] last show, season 5, and we had a whole new team come in. We've already shot season 6, it's in the can, and at the end of October, we start season 7, and that's a new team," Oldman told the outlet.

The British spy drama, which premiered on Apple TV+ in April 2022, is based on a book series titled 'Slough House' by Mick Herron. The thriller series follows a team of sidelined MI5 agents, with Oldman playing the role of Jackson Lamb. Along with Oldman, 'Slow Horses' also stars Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas, Sophie Okonedo, Jonathan Pryce, Hugo Weaving, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, and Aimee-Ffion Edwards.

Will Smith created the show, and he planned it as a long-running project. However, the Emmy-winning star will bid adieu to the show after season 5. However, it seems like the creative team has already made the structure roadmap in advance. Following Smith's departure, Gaby Chiappe, well-known for her work on films like 'Their Finest' and 'Misbehaviour,' will be taking over as head writer for the sixth season of the series, and Ben Vanstone (known for 'All Creatures Great and Small') will come on board for the seventh instalment of the show as writer and executive producer.

In case you're wondering, 'Slow Horses' was renewed by Apple TV+ for its seventh season earlier this July. Oldman's remarks suggest that Apple will be filming back-to-back seasons even as the earlier seasons are still on air. This approach is not very common among streaming platforms, and it sheds light on the efficient production model of 'Slow Horses', which uses Herron's novels as ready-made story blueprints. Season 5 premiered on September 24, 2025, and is currently airing. Based on the filming schedule, seasons 6 and 7 are most likely eyeing release windows in 2026 and 2027, respectively.