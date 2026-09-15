‘Below Deck Med’ Season 11 episode 15 recap: Nathan faces Sandy as guest suffers serious injury

‘Below Deck Med’ Season 11 episode 15 turns tense as Nathan clashes with Captain Sandy, Gen’s drama with Joy escalates, and a very unfamiliar ending.

‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 11, episode 15 ends with a very unusual moment. The incident sends the crew into a panic and adds to the tension between Nathan and Joe. The episode builds through a series of problems involving Nathan, Joe, and Captain Sandy.

At the same time, Gen spirals over Luke and clashes with Joy after another round of personal drama. Joe takes guests out on a raft during the charter, but things take a dangerous turn when the raft hits a wake. A guest sustains an arm injury during the activity, and the episode ends before viewers see the full aftermath, leaving the guest's emergency unresolved.

Massi in a still from 'Below Deck Mediterranean' (Image Source: YouTube | Bravo)

Joe ultimately blames Nathan for the situation, arguing that the bosun's decisions created tension across the deck team. The accident adds another problem to a charter that already had plenty of conflict. Nathan gives Joe an unusually long anchor watch. Joe normally works a three-hour shift, but this time Nathan assigns him a six-hour shift.

Captain Sandy quickly rejects the schedule. She worries that Joe will fall asleep during the extended shift, so she orders Nathan to follow Joe's existing schedule instead and asks Joe to bring her the schedule he created. Sandy likes Joe's plan and tells Nathan to use it, but Nathan pushes back, saying he has his own computer.

Joe Bradley in a still from 'Below Deck Mediterranean' (Image Source: YouTube | Bravo)

Sandy loses patience with him and tells him to stop acting in ways that anger her. In the course of events, Nathan continues to view Joe as his rival rather than concentrating on the tasks at hand. After Sandy gives Joe more responsibility during the charter, Nathan gets frustrated.

Sandy lets Joe steer the yacht and later asks him to handle the guests during a water activity. Nathan sees those decisions as special treatment and tells Massi that Joe does not deserve those privileges. Nathan gives Joe the longer anchor watch, leading Joe to believe Nathan is testing him.

'Below Deck Med' Season 9 star Aesha Scott lashes out at Elena Dubaich for crossing her boundaries (Image Source: Bravo)

The tension is pretty much visible to Massi as well. He tells Nathan to stop dwelling on the conflict. Furthermore, Sandy calls out Nathan, saying she won't tolerate the deck team's ‘high school’ behavior. Whereas Gen's issues with Joy persist even after Luke sends her some flowers.

She texts Luke, telling him that what he did with the flowers was disrespectful. She then keeps talking about him despite saying she will not contact him again. Joy grows tired of the situation as Gen later puts Joy's clothes in with dirty rags and leaves a note taking credit for it.

Gen in a still from 'Below Deck Mediterranean' (Image Source: YouTube | Bravo)

Joy tells Aesha about the incident, which leads Aesha to confront Gen. Gen offers a weak apology and continues to complain that everything is going wrong for her. She talks about losing the second stew position, her problems with Luke, and her injured wrist. Aesha eventually places Gen on laundry duty so she can step away from the main crew.

The charter guests enjoy their time on the yacht despite the crew problems. Joy prepares fake food for a blow-up doll after one guest cancels the trip. The doll replaces Kelli during the charter. Joy even creates fake marzipan spaghetti for the unusual guest, while Aesha and Scott discuss their hopes for life after yachting.

They picture a future that combines travel with a more settled home life. Massi reveals that he has not planned a career outside of yachting, joking that he could turn to OnlyFans. The episode ends on the guest emergency as the crew now has to deal with the consequences of the water accident, while the tension between Nathan and Joe remains unresolved.