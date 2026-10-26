‘Baywatch’ reboot finally sets release date on Fox

Fox’s 'Baywatch' reboot follows Stephen Amell as Hobie Buchannon, whose life changes when his previously unknown daughter arrives.

Fox has officially set a premiere date for its 'Baywatch' reboot, bringing the iconic beach franchise back to television in the new year. The series will debut on January 6 at 9 p.m., bringing the 1990s sensation back to television with a new story about family and legacy.

The reboot stars Stephen Amell as Hobie Buchannon, the son of original series lead Mitch Buchannon. Now a Baywatch captain himself, Hobie is now a Baywatch captain, following in his father’s footsteps. However, his world changes when Charlie, played by Jessica Belkin, unexpectedly arrives and reveals that she is the daughter he never knew he had. Charlie wants to follow the family tradition and become a lifeguard alongside her father, setting up a new chapter for the Buchannon family.

Hassie Harrison as Nat in a still from 'Baywatch' (Image Source: YouTube | Sky TV)

Fox picked up the series in September 2025. Production began in Los Angeles in spring 2026, following an open casting call earlier that year. Showrunner Matt Nix and McG are among the series’ executive producers, with McG also directing the premiere episode. Matt Nix, known for his work on television dramas including 'Burn Notice,' is the showrunner.

The ensemble also includes Shay Mitchell, Brooks Nader, Hassie Harrison, Livvy Dunne, Noah Beck, David Chokachi, and Thaddeus LaGrone. Ashley Moore, Luke Eisner, Nadia Gray, Kylar Miranda, and Charlie McElveen appear in recurring roles. Hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion is also set to make an appearance. David Chokachi’s involvement is particularly notable for longtime fans of the franchise, as he previously played Cody Madison in the original 'Baywatch' series. His casting provides a connection between the classic show and the new version.

Stephen Amell as Hobie Buchannon in a still from 'Baywatch' (Image Source: YouTube | Sky TV)

The reboot brings together established television stars, emerging talent, and social media personalities for a new take on the franchise. Originally, 'Baywatch' debuted in 1989 and became a global television hit. At its peak, ‘Baywatch’ was the most-watched show in the world, airing in more than 200 countries. David Hasselhoff starred as head lifeguard Mitch Buchannon, while the ensemble helped launch the acting careers of stars such as Pamela Anderson and Carmen Electra.

The series also spawned the spin-off ‘Baywatch Nights.’ In 2017, ‘Baywatch’ returned as a feature film starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron, but the reboot failed to launch a successful film franchise.