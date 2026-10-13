MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘Baywatch’ reboot teases surprise hip-hop star cameo in trailer ahead of January 2027 release

Hobie Buchannon’s daughter arrives seeking a lifeguard job as ‘Baywatch’ introduces its new team.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
The new lifeguard team heads into action in Fox’s ‘Baywatch’ reboot trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | FOX)
The new lifeguard team heads into action in Fox’s ‘Baywatch’ reboot trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | FOX)

The red swimsuits and slow-motion beach runs are back, but the new ‘Baywatch’ trailer has another surprise waiting among the rescues. Fox released the footage on October 13, giving viewers a look at its reboot ahead of a January 2027 premiere. Alongside the new lifeguard team, the preview slips in a guest appearance from a hip-hop star. There’s also a familiar face from the original series returning to the shoreline.

Megan Thee Stallion appears in the trailer. David Chokachi also returns as Cody Madison, connecting the reboot to the original show. Both appearances share the spotlight with Stephen Amell, who plays a grown-up Hobie Buchannon. The son of David Hasselhoff’s Mitch Buchannon now serves as Baywatch captain, following his father into the family business.

Megan Thee Stallion joins the lifeguards on the beach in a surprise appearance in the ‘Baywatch’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | FOX)
Megan Thee Stallion joins the lifeguards on the beach in a surprise appearance in the ‘Baywatch’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | FOX)

The trailer opens with a plane colliding with a parasail, prompting Hobie and his crew to launch a rescue. Once that emergency is over, he faces something he wasn’t prepared for: the arrival of Charlie Vale, played by Jessica Belkin. She introduces herself as his biological daughter and makes clear that she has come looking for work. Charlie wants to become a lifeguard, bringing another generation of the Buchannon family onto the beach.

Her arrival leaves Hobie trying to navigate fatherhood while overseeing a job that regularly puts his team in danger. In the trailer, he says, “I have been dreaming of having a relationship with my daughter, but I’m worried about her out there.” He adds, “It’s too dangerous.” Charlie’s determination to join the team puts that concern at the center of their developing relationship.

Stephen Amell plays Hobie Buchannon, who follows his father Mitch’s footsteps as Baywatch captain (Image Source: YouTube | FOX)
Stephen Amell plays Hobie Buchannon, who follows his father Mitch’s footsteps as Baywatch captain (Image Source: YouTube | FOX)

The footage also previews Charlie’s connection with Luke, played by Noah Beck, and chemistry between Shay Mitchell’s Trina and Thaddeus LaGrone’s Brad. Hassie Harrison plays Nat, whom Hobie confides in, while Brooks Nader’s Selene appears during the rescues. Livvy Dunne joins the series in the recurring role of Grace. Chokachi’s Cody, meanwhile, has a place for the lifeguards to gather away from work.

The official logline for his return states: “Cody runs the Shoreline, the unofficially official Baywatch bar-and-grill, and still puts on the red trunks for the occasional shift saving lives. He’s a mentor to and a friend, providing a second home for his fellow lifeguards… and always offering free wings after a big save.” Fox ordered 12 episodes for the reboot’s first season. Matt Nix serves as showrunner, with McG directing the premiere. ‘Baywatch’ arrives on Fox in January 2027.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘NCIS: Origins’ sets major fan-favorite reunion in 10 years
NCIS

‘NCIS: Origins’ sets major fan-favorite reunion in 10 years

‘NCIS: Origins’ Season 3 ties a present-day attack to unfinished business from Gibbs’ past.
18 minutes ago
‘12 12 12’ drops new trailer as Anthony Mackie’s hunt for Jamie Dornan turns personal
TV

‘12 12 12’ drops new trailer as Anthony Mackie’s hunt for Jamie Dornan turns personal

A Zurich bank heist unfolds across three timelines in Apple TV’s eight episode crime thriller.
2 hours ago
‘Friday Night Lights’ reboot hits a setback months after Peacock announcement
TV

‘Friday Night Lights’ reboot hits a setback months after Peacock announcement

Beloved football drama 'Friday Night Lights' faces uncertainty about a revival, raising questions about the franchise’s future in its next chapter.
3 hours ago
When will ‘Ludwig’ Season 2 episodes drop on BritBox? Full release schedule and finale date
TV

When will ‘Ludwig’ Season 2 episodes drop on BritBox? Full release schedule and finale date

‘Ludwig’ Season 2 follows John as he solves murders and searches for his missing twin.
3 hours ago
When does ‘The Lowdown’ Season 2 premiere?  Release schedule, episode guide, and more
TV

When does ‘The Lowdown’ Season 2 premiere?  Release schedule, episode guide, and more

Ethan Hawke returns as Tulsa’s unconventional investigator in a new mystery involving a missing prison inmate, and a surprising reunion.
3 hours ago
Marvel insider reveals Agatha and another Marvel character could appear in ‘VisionQuest’
TV

Marvel insider reveals Agatha and another Marvel character could appear in ‘VisionQuest’

Insiders are debating whether Kathryn Hahn’s witch will turn up in ‘VisionQuest’ after ‘Agatha All Along’ ended with her ghost searching for Tommy
7 hours ago
‘9-1-1’ star Oliver Stark suffers broken ankle as 3 others are injured on set
TV

‘9-1-1’ star Oliver Stark suffers broken ankle as 3 others are injured on set

Season 10 of the ABC first responder drama arrives Thursday night, with the spinoff ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ following right behind it
10 hours ago
‘VisionQuest’ showrunner clears up which Marvel shows you need to watch before the Disney+ series
TV

‘VisionQuest’ showrunner clears up which Marvel shows you need to watch before the Disney+ series

Terry Matalas explains how ‘VisionQuest’ connects to ‘WandaVision’ and ‘Agatha All Along,’ and which show viewers should watch first
13 hours ago
Zoe Saldana reveals 'micro-disagreements' with Taylor Sheridan over ‘Lioness’ Season 3 finale
MORGAN FREEMAN

Zoe Saldana reveals 'micro-disagreements' with Taylor Sheridan over ‘Lioness’ Season 3 finale

‘Lioness’ Season 3 comprised eight episodes and starred Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman, and Michael Kelly in key roles
14 hours ago
Peter Krause’s ‘Line of Fire’ gets promising Season 1 update as NBC orders 5 more scripts
TV

Peter Krause’s ‘Line of Fire’ gets promising Season 1 update as NBC orders 5 more scripts

This comes after the procedural drew 12M cross-platform viewers for its premiere and is outperforming ‘Brilliant Minds’ in the same time slot
14 hours ago