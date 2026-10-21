Julia Stiles honors Heath Ledger on ‘DWTS’ with iconic ‘10 Things I Hate About You’ poem as co-stars reunite

The Dedication Night performance, followed by the film stars joining Julia, made the Ballroom quite emotional.

The latest ‘DWTS’ Season 35 episode featured Dedication Night, where celebrity contestants performed emotional dance performances. The theme was to pay tribute to a person (or place) of their choice with a special guest. Dedication Night is usually quite emotional, and this year it was too, and ended with no eliminations. In the episode, fans watched Julia Stiles and her pro dance partner, Ezra Sosa, deliver an amazing Contemporary performance.

Julia dedicated her Contemporary routine to the late Heath Ledger. She and Ezra danced to ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’ by Frankie Valli in the latest episode of the dance competition show. Fans must remember that Julia starred opposite Ledger in the 1999 rom-com, ‘10 Things I Hate About You’. The film’s song featured Ledger’s character Patrick Verona and Stiles’ character Kat Stratford at a soccer practice at the high school stadium. The scene featured him running across the stands to win her over after Joey Donner (Andrew Keegan) pays him to take her out.

The emotional tribute performance also featured some of Ledger’s iconic moves, including the poem Kat reads in the film about Patrick, which started playing in the Ballroom. Julia laid flowers on the ground to honor Ledger. Soon, her co-stars from the film, including Keegan, Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Cameron James), Larisa Oleynik (Bianca Stratford), Gabrielle Union (Chastity) and Susan May Pratt (Mandella) joined her on stage. Ledger died in 2008 at 28.

Sharing how important the Dedication Night performance was, Julia and her pro dance partner, Ezra, posted a joint Instagram post. Ezra wrote, “I don’t think we’ve ever approached a performance with more care, sensitivity, and intention than this one.” It continued, “From the very beginning, it was incredibly important to both Julia and I that this tribute be created with the utmost respect, thoughtfulness, and close guidance from those who hold Heath and his memory closest. This isn’t about defining a relationship or telling a story that isn’t ours to tell. It’s about honoring a beautiful moment in time, a film that changed so many lives, and someone whose impact continues to be felt by generations.” The post concluded with, “We’ve poured so much love into this piece, and we’re incredibly grateful for the trust placed in us to bring it to life,” he added. “Our only hope is that it honors his memory with the dignity, love, and respect it deserves.” The duo earned a score of 36 out of 40.