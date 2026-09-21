‘Lioness’ Season 3 finale ends with emotional tribute to late Taylor Sheridan collaborator

‘Lioness’ ends its Season 3 by paying tribute to longtime producer Rajeev Malhotra, who passed away in July

'Lioness' just aired its Season 3 finale and, along with thrilling twists and turns, delivered a heartwarming tribute to late producer Rajeev Malhotra. The episode ended with a tribute card that read, "This episode is dedicated to the memory of Rajeev Malhotra, with the deepest appreciation for his tireless commitment and unwavering support. You will be missed, my friend." According to the producer's IMDb page, he joined the Paramount+ thriller in Season 2 and worked on 16 episodes. He was Taylor Sheridan's long-time collaborator and, besides 'Lioness,' worked on the creator's other acclaimed projects, including '1883,' 'Yellowstone,' '1923,' 'Landman,' and 'The Madison.'

Rajeev looking at the camera — (Image Source: GoFundMe)

According to a GoFundMe set up by his long-time partner Catherine Jordan, the producer died peacefully on July 28, 2026, at Cedars-Sinai's Cardiac ICU in the presence of his family and close friends. The GoFundMe post mentions Rajeev's eight-year contribution to the wildly popular Taylor Sheridan universe. The fundraiser aims to help Catherine during this unexpected phase. Rajeev and Catherine met on a movie set. Both fell hard and fast for each other. They moved in just after four months and never looked back. The fundraiser seeks to raise $40k. By far, only $17k has been collected.

Tribute card in 'Lioness' finale — (Image Source: Paramount+)

Rajeev had an expansive career even outside the Sheridan universe. His earliest credit dates back to 1995. The exemplary producer also contributed to popular series like ‘Iron Fist,’ ‘Daredevil,’ and ‘Cloak & Dagger.’ He was associated with Paramount for the last seven years. Producer and cartoonist David Derks shared in a social media post that Rajeev died following a heart attack. The producer apparently delayed going to the doctor to deliver his work on time. "From what I was told, he became very ill last week but, true to his character, he pushed through one of the relentless production schedules that television demands to make sure episodes were delivered. After going to Cedars-Sinai, doctors discovered he had suffered a heart attack. A few days later, he was gone," Derks wrote.

Rajeev looking at the camera — (Image Source: Paramount+)

In the same post, Derks appreciated Rajeev's work ethic and everything he brought to the table across several projects. "Television production can be an incredibly demanding business, and Rajeev was one of those people who always rose to the occasion," he added in the post. Derks ended the post by promising to hold on to his friend's memories. "I'll miss you, my friend. Rest in peace, Rajeev. My thoughts are with your family, friends, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing you." 'Lioness' Season 3 finale, 'The Unraveling', is currently streaming on Paramount+.