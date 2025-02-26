Fans are convinced Heath Ledger’s 'Joker' portrayal was inspired by a bizarre 1979 talk show

"Heath Ledger was inspired by that time Tom Waits blew up a hospital," one fan wrote on Reddit.

Heath Ledger's rendition of the chaotic and unpredictable clown, also known as the 'Joker,' is undoubtedly one of the best and still lives rent-free in fans' hearts. While it's hard to imagine anyone else other than the iconic actor stepping into the shoes of the legendary character, did you know Ledger's performance was inspired by a bizarre 1979 talk show interview?

Heath Ledger attends the photocall for "Candy" as part of the 56th Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) on February 15, 2006 in Berlin, Germany (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Sean Gallup)



The interview in question is a 1979 Australian TV interview featuring Tom Waits, which has sparked comparisons to Ledger’s portrayal of the Joker in 'The Dark Knight,' according to GamesRadar+. In the interview, a seemingly intoxicated Waits exhibits an eerily similar voice and mannerisms to Ledger’s Joker, particularly around the 1:45 mark. This uncanny resemblance has fueled speculation that Ledger may have drawn inspiration from Waits' eccentric demeanor.

Fans also noticed the similarities and shared their thoughts in a Reddit thread. A comment read, "I love Tom Waits and have seen him talk a zillion times, and the Joker connection was never evident to me until now. I can completely see it." One person wrote, "Yeah, Heath Ledger was inspired by that time Waits blew up a hospital." Another one shared, "How did Tom Waits not sue over this? He'd already won once."

Another comment states, "You I was a little skeptical at first but the clip at the end really solidified it." Another states, "It’s so f-cking obvious this is where he took the influence, it doesn’t need any confirmation for Ledger. This is what he copied for the part." A comment reads, "As a huge Tom Waits fan I'm shocked and a little disappointed at myself for not having noticed this. But now I'm a little more disappointed that we will probably never get Waits to play the Joker."

Ledger's portrayal of the Joker was so transformative that fans continue to analyze it years later. His intense preparation for the role became legendary, as he spent six weeks in isolation, experimenting with voices, laughs, and postures while keeping a journal of the character’s twisted psychology, as per the New York Post. His portrayal was influenced by 'A Clockwork Orange,' punk rocker Sid Vicious, and classic Batman comics, including 'The Killing Joke' and the Joker’s 1940 debut.

The director of 'The Dark Knight,' trilogy, Christopher Nolan, also revealed that Ledger studied Francis Bacon’s paintings, which influenced the Joker’s smeared and distorted appearance. "I showed Heath Francis Bacon’s paintings," Nolan explained, emphasizing the eerie, abstract quality that helped shape the character’s unsettling look, as per Far Out Magazine.

In a video shared by The Director's Cut back in 2019, 'The Dark Knight' trilogy costume designer Lindy Hemming revealed more about the inspiration behind the look of Ledger's Joker, as per ScreenRant. Hemming started out with several reference images, leaning on the Joker's purple-and-green motif from DC Comics while also noting several iconic celebrities whose styles influenced the Joker's design in 'The Dark Knight.' Notably, Terence Stamp, Bill Wyman, Iggy Pop, Adam Ant, and Keith Richards were revealed to be the primary inspirations for Ledger's Joker, giving the villain classic rock-star vibes and a truly villainous backbone.