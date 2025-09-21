Pro dancer Ezra Sosa reveals the heartbreaking side of ‘DWTS’ people don’t see: ‘It hurts seeing my sister…’

‘DWTS’ pro Ezra Sosa shares heartbreaking moment his sister Stephani Sosa was cut from the reality dance show troupe

Ezra Sosa recently shed light on the emotional moment he learned about his elder sister, Stephani Sosa, being removed from the 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 34 professional troupe. On September 13, Ezra took to his TikTok page and shared a video in which Stephani revealed that she had been axed from the ABC dance competition ahead of the new season's premiere. The video showed the Sosa siblings crying after Stephani broke the news of her 'DWTS' departure. In the clip, Ezra was seen trying his best to comfort Stephani by telling her that she’d done her "absolute best" on the dance reality show. Ezra posted the video on his Instagram page as well, captioning it, "Got some sad news for ya’ll 🥺💔#dwts @stephychica."

Ezra also inserted a message on the footage that read, "This is the side of DWTS people don’t see. We give everything we have to this dream, and sometimes it just doesn’t work out…It hurts seeing my sister go through this, especially when I’ve gone through the same. 🙁 It is so competitive in the dance industry, especially for girls, and I’m so proud of everything my sister did on and off the show. Love you chica.”

Later on, Ezra, who has been paired up with Jordan Chiles for 'DWTS' Season 34, stopped by the comments section of the video and explained that his “intention with this post [was] only love and support.” "I'm so proud of my sister and equally excited for the new troupe. It’s such a beautiful opportunity for this next generation!! And personally knowing the new troupe, you guys are gonna absolutely love their talent!” he added. Stephani chimed in, “Thank you for always being there for me, love you ez.”

In a separate TikTok video, Stephani stated that being let go from 'Dancing With The Stars' was “really hard” since the show had been a professional goal for “many, many years.” Stephani then told her followers, "I'm very excited for this season and to watch everybody shine, especially the new troupe members. You guys are going to have literally the best time of your lives. It definitely changed my life, so I’m wishing them the very, very best.”

In the video, Stephani also mentioned that the 'Dancing With The Stars' producers still asked her to be involved in the show, going ahead in some capacity, such as potentially performing in group dance numbers. "I'm not really sure that’s going to happen. I’m definitely open to whatever project that is, with other projects that I’m currently working on. I will be busy, but I will be here supporting and cheering on Ezra as loud as I can,” she added.

Stephani had joined the 'Dancing With The Stars' professional troupe during Season 33 in 2024. Before that, Stephani competed on 'So You Think You Can Dance' Season 16 and worked as a background dancer for 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.' Meanwhile, last week, US Weekly reported that Jenna Johnson’s niece, Hailey Bills, Onye Stevenson, Carter Williams, and Jaxon Willard are also joining the squad for 'DWTS' Season 34. While they haven't been paired with celebrity partners, they will participate in group dance performances throughout the season. 'DWTS' Season 34 debuts on September 16 at 8 pm ET on ABC and Disney+.