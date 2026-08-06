Jesse Lee Soffer returns to 'Chicago PD' but not as Detective Jay Halstead

Jesse Lee Soffer left 'Chicago PD' in Season 10 and returned briefly during a One Chicago crossover event this year

Jesse Lee Soffer will be returning to 'Chicago PD' but not in the role he is known and adored for across the world. Though it remains to be seen whether his character, Detective Jay Halstead, will appear in the momentous Season 14 of the detective procedural drama, Soffer will indeed be part of the next installment as a director. Actor Ethan A Smith recently uploaded an Instagram story, revealing that Soffer will be behind the camera for the second episode of the upcoming season. The collage featured a clapperboard listing Soffer as director and James Zucal as cinematographer.

A still of Detective Jay Halstead from 'Chicago PD' (Image Source: NBC)

For those unaware, Soffer shockingly departed from the hit series in Season 10. He later returned briefly during a three-part One Chicago crossover event on March 4, 2026. Jay Halstead now works as a U.S. Army Sergeant after moving away from the Windy City. Back in 2023, when he exited, Soffer told Variety he was leaving the beloved character behind because he was craving "more" as an actor. “I really wanted to grow and expand, and we’ve only got this one trip. If I signed up again, it would have been for another three years. I would have turned 40 on the show. I thought, ‘You know what? It’s time to take a risk,’” he shared. “It was one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make in my life. Let’s be honest: I love the fans of our show so much, and I love my fans. I know that they’re still grieving this, and to some degree, I am too.”

Another episode directed by Jesse Lee Soffer 📸 by ethanasmithh. Let’s freaking goooooo pic.twitter.com/vcjGY401YT — Marloes 💫 (@Dutchie0325) August 5, 2026

This is not the first time Soffer will direct an episode of the show. Starting with the tenth season, the acclaimed actor has helmed three episodes of the series. The episode directed by Soffer in Season 14 could be very important for the series as a whole. Early in July, Deadline announced that original cast member LaRoyce Hawkins will be leaving the show after 13 seasons of playing the fan-favorite character Officer Kevin Atwater. The actor is now set to appear in a handful of episodes to give the character a proper send-off. The second episode directed by Soffer is likely the one in which Officer Atwater bids the team and fans farewell. A similar approach was taken for 'Chicago Fire' star Daniel Kyri last season, who departed the show during the second episode.

Still of Officer Kevin Atwater (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Lori Allen)

Fans may be disappointed to see Officer Atwater leaving, but the fact that Soffer has returned for the occasion is sure to be a welcome surprise. As far as Atwater's exit is concerned, many fans believe it could have something to do with Officer Tasha Fox (Karen Obilom). Atwater fell for Fox fairly quickly in Season 13, and found it difficult to cope with her eventual departure. He and fans were in for a shock when she not only returned, but came back pregnant, presumably with his child. This new development could open the door to a new chapter in the coming season. 'Chicago PD' returns with a brand new installment on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, at 10/9c on NBC.