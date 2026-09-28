‘Chicago PD’ may have lost another cast member just ahead of Season 14

‘Chicago PD’ is all set to return with Season 14 on Wednesday, October 7, at 10/9c on NBC.

'Chicago PD' may have lost another character even before its Season 14 premiere. According to a cast release on Rotten Tomatoes, Karen Obilom will not appear in the procedural’s upcoming season. Obilom played officer Tasha Fox in Season 13. She was introduced as an acquaintance of officer Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins). Romantic sparks quickly flew between them. After one night together, the duo parted ways when Tasha went to Miami and joined the police department. The couple crossed paths again in Season 13's 'On the Way' when Tasha informed Kevin that she was expecting.

A still of Tasha from 'Chicago PD' — (Image Source: NBC | Lori Allen)

Tasha returned in Season 13's 'The Wicked River,' where both decide to stay together and raise their kid in Chicago. Tasha was hesitant, but ultimately chose to give Kevin and her relationship a shot. "Let's make a deal, day by day," Kevin told her. "You stick around in Chicago. We get to know each other better; we take our time. Make it real." As is already known, Kevin's character is all set to bow out sometime early in the season. Fans speculate that Kevin may leave Chicago due to his relationship with Tasha. They expected Tasha to appear for the exit storyline, but that does not seem to be the case. Even if the character is involved in Kevin's departure, it appears to be from off-screen.

A still of Tasha and Kevin from 'Chicago PD' — (Image Source: NBC | Lori Allen)

Hawkins has already wrapped up his final episodes for the long-running series. Marina Squerciati, who plays Kim Burgess in the crime drama, posted pictures of a send-off party on August 15. None of the photos feature Obilom. Deadline reported that Kevin's arc could continue for at least the first two or three episodes of the season. The cast list is out for just the first episode. Obilom might appear in the other episodes to wrap up her and Kevin's arc. The actress does not seem to be averse to the comeback. In one of her Instagram stories, she shared her love for 'FoxWater.' "Thank you for always supporting. I didn't think it'd hit me this hard. But LaRoyce is such a class act, and I sincerely wish things were different. We all do. But this means better things are on the horizon for our friend! FoxWater 4Ever," she wrote in the story, according to Tab.

A still of Officer Kevin Atwater in 'Chicago P.D.' (Image Source: NBC)

Kevin's exit storyline is firmly under wraps. Also, the actor has not shared anything about his upcoming departure, apart from an Instagram post featuring him and long-time scene partner Squerciati. The post is captioned, "tell the HellCat I'm gonna miss her the most #BurgWater x BPWRFL." 'Chicago PD' will return with its Season 14 on Wednesday, October 7, at 10/9c on NBC.