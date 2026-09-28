MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘Chicago PD’ may have lost another cast member just ahead of Season 14

‘Chicago PD’ is all set to return with Season 14 on Wednesday, October 7, at 10/9c on NBC.
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
A still of Kevin and Tasha from 'Chicago PD' — (Cover image Source: NBC | Lori Allen)
A still of Kevin and Tasha from 'Chicago PD' — (Cover image Source: NBC | Lori Allen)

'Chicago PD' may have lost another character even before its Season 14 premiere. According to a cast release on Rotten Tomatoes, Karen Obilom will not appear in the procedural’s upcoming season. Obilom played officer Tasha Fox in Season 13. She was introduced as an acquaintance of officer Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins). Romantic sparks quickly flew between them. After one night together, the duo parted ways when Tasha went to Miami and joined the police department. The couple crossed paths again in Season 13's 'On the Way' when Tasha informed Kevin that she was expecting.

A still of Tasha from 'Chicago PD'
A still of Tasha from 'Chicago PD' — (Image Source: NBC | Lori Allen)

Tasha returned in Season 13's 'The Wicked River,' where both decide to stay together and raise their kid in Chicago. Tasha was hesitant, but ultimately chose to give Kevin and her relationship a shot. "Let's make a deal, day by day," Kevin told her. "You stick around in Chicago. We get to know each other better; we take our time. Make it real." As is already known, Kevin's character is all set to bow out sometime early in the season. Fans speculate that Kevin may leave Chicago due to his relationship with Tasha. They expected Tasha to appear for the exit storyline, but that does not seem to be the case. Even if the character is involved in Kevin's departure, it appears to be from off-screen.

A still of Tasha and Kevin from 'Chicago PD'
A still of Tasha and Kevin from 'Chicago PD' — (Image Source: NBC | Lori Allen)

Hawkins has already wrapped up his final episodes for the long-running series. Marina Squerciati, who plays Kim Burgess in the crime drama, posted pictures of a send-off party on August 15. None of the photos feature Obilom. Deadline reported that Kevin's arc could continue for at least the first two or three episodes of the season. The cast list is out for just the first episode. Obilom might appear in the other episodes to wrap up her and Kevin's arc. The actress does not seem to be averse to the comeback. In one of her Instagram stories, she shared her love for 'FoxWater.' "Thank you for always supporting. I didn't think it'd hit me this hard. But LaRoyce is such a class act, and I sincerely wish things were different. We all do. But this means better things are on the horizon for our friend! FoxWater 4Ever," she wrote in the story, according to Tab.

LaRoyce Hawkins as Officer Kevin Atwater in 'Chicago P.D.' (Image Source: NBC)
A still of Officer Kevin Atwater in 'Chicago P.D.' (Image Source: NBC)

Kevin's exit storyline is firmly under wraps. Also, the actor has not shared anything about his upcoming departure, apart from an Instagram post featuring him and long-time scene partner Squerciati. The post is captioned, "tell the HellCat I'm gonna miss her the most #BurgWater x BPWRFL." 'Chicago PD' will return with its Season 14 on Wednesday, October 7, at 10/9c on NBC.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Sylvester Stallone teases bizarre ‘Tulsa King’ Season 4 plot: ‘There will be a dinosaur’
TV

Sylvester Stallone teases bizarre ‘Tulsa King’ Season 4 plot: ‘There will be a dinosaur’

The Season 4 premiere is set for October 16, with Gretchen Mol joining as a series regular and Neal McDonough back opposite her
3 hours ago
What to expect from ‘Lanterns’ finale? Episode 8 trailer reveals major DC threat
TV

What to expect from ‘Lanterns’ finale? Episode 8 trailer reveals major DC threat

The 39-second finale trailer centers on fear as Sinestro gets a larger role
5 hours ago
Did Hal Jordan kill himself? ‘Lanterns’ mystery deepens as the finale approaches
TV

Did Hal Jordan kill himself? ‘Lanterns’ mystery deepens as the finale approaches

‘Lanterns’, starring Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre, will air its season finale on Sunday, October 4, at 9:00 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max
5 hours ago
Is ‘Lanterns’ setting up an alien threat? Episode 7 ending explained
TV

Is ‘Lanterns’ setting up an alien threat? Episode 7 ending explained

In Episode 7, John Stewart and the Halogram travel through a portal from Hal Jordan’s storage vault to a dead world
8 hours ago
Zoe Saldaña isn’t ready to join another Taylor Sheridan show after ‘Lioness’: ‘I have my views...’
TV

Zoe Saldaña isn’t ready to join another Taylor Sheridan show after ‘Lioness’: ‘I have my views...’

Season 3 of ‘Lioness’, starring Zoe Saldaña, recently aired its finale, which ended on a major cliffhanger
10 hours ago
Is Hillman College real? Where Netflix’s ‘A Different World’ sequel was filmed
TV

Is Hillman College real? Where Netflix’s ‘A Different World’ sequel was filmed

Netflix’s sequel filmed across Atlanta, using real HBCU campuses and local venues to bring Hillman to life.
1 day ago
‘The Last of Us’ Season 3 casts John Goodman alongside two major video game stars
THE LAST OF US (2023)

‘The Last of Us’ Season 3 casts John Goodman alongside two major video game stars

Two stars from ‘The Last of Us Part II’ game return in new roles as the HBO series shifts toward Abby’s story.
1 day ago
‘Chicago Fire’ Season 15 adds ‘Station 19’ fan favorite in mystery premiere role
TV

‘Chicago Fire’ Season 15 adds ‘Station 19’ fan favorite in mystery premiere role

A familiar face from 'Station 19' arrives in the 'Chicago Fire' Season 15 premiere, but his role at Firehouse 51 remains a mystery.
2 days ago
Netflix’s ‘The Hunchback, Soul of Paris’ gets a release date as Vincent Cassel leads darker Quasimodo reimagining
TV

Netflix’s ‘The Hunchback, Soul of Paris’ gets a release date as Vincent Cassel leads darker Quasimodo reimagining

This new Quasimodo movie swaps songs and gargoyles for cholera plague and manhunts
2 days ago
‘SWAT Exiles’ showrunner teases mystery character Nico’s connection to the OG series
TV

‘SWAT Exiles’ showrunner teases mystery character Nico’s connection to the OG series

The ‘S.W.A.T.’ spin-off follows Hondo as he takes charge of a new generation of recruits while confronting the events of his past
2 days ago